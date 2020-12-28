Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

COVID-19 vaccine: Africa must work with China

1 hr ago | Views
THERE is a global race to procure COVID-19 vaccines, and right now South Africa is not doing well. Currently, the race leaders are Israel who have already vaccinated more than 9% of their population and Bahrain who have vaccinated almost 4% of their population. In total, 34 countries have begun vaccinating their populations and not one of these countries is African.

While South Africa is correct to be an active participant in the Covax initiative, we need to understand that this initiative is meant to help low-income countries get equitable access to vaccines. But South Africa is a middle-income country which means that we will be subsidising the cost for low-income countries. Covax will not get us quicker access to a vaccine.

What is needed in addition to the Covax initiative is for South Africa to be aggressively negotiating to buy vaccines directly from manufacturers. At the moment, the elderly in the rich world are at the front of the vaccine queue while our elderly and vulnerable people are not even standing in line.

Only aggressive and hard-nosed negotiation will see our vulnerable people receiving protection in the next month or two. There is no logical reason why our vulnerable people should have to stand at the back of the line. We have the money to buy vaccines - they are not expensive. Currently, about 400 South Africans are dying daily from COVID-19 and this number is set to increase significantly in the coming weeks. Every week's delay in getting a vaccine means possibly thousands of lives lost unnecessarily.

The bad news is that the first two vaccines - manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna - have mostly already been sold to wealthy countries. These RNA vaccines need to be stored at -70 degrees centigrade which poses a significant logistical challenge for developing countries like ours.

The good news is that yesterday the Chinese company, Sinopharm, announced that its vaccine is 79% effective in recently completed phase 3 trials. The Sinopharm vaccine only needs to be stored in a normal vaccine fridge already in widespread use in South Africa and the rest of the continent. Sinopharm is one of world's largest vaccine manufacturers with the capacity to quickly produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses. The UAE has been vaccinating its healthcare workers with the Sinopharm vaccine since September (and claimed 86% effectiveness) and Bahrain has now made it available for free to any citizen over the age of 18 years.

Why is the above significant for South Africa?

In the global race to get the earliest access to a vaccine, North America and Europe have used their wealth and political influence to buy up most of the vaccines produced by Western companies. However, the past year has seen relations between China and the US and the EU.

In geo-political terms, there are worrying signs of a new cold war developing between Western nations and China. As a result, politicians in the West are loath to be seen to negotiate with a Chinese State-owned company for a vaccine. South Africa, on the other hand, has been a reliable friend to China and has resisted Western efforts to isolate the emerging super-power. SA's active membership and support of BRICS has also strengthened this relationship.

It is time that our president makes a personal appeal to the Chinese to give us priority access to the Sinopharm vaccine. This appeal should not be based purely on our long-standing relationship but also on a per capita basis, South Africa has suffered so far the worst death rate from COVID-19in Africa.

When the more reliable "excess deaths" numbers are used to calculate the number of COVID-19 deaths, the Eastern Cape province has among the worst Covid death rates per capita in the world.

For those people who are distrustful of China, they are free to wait until after April 2021 when other vaccines are more widely available. But for those of us who know that Sinopharm is a global leader in vaccine production, please give us access to the vaccine now. Many thousands of lives are at stake. The sooner we can get vaccinated, the sooner life returns to normal. It's time our leaders started pulling all the strings available to us to save our people and rescue our economy. We want vaccines in January 2021. Not in April.


Source - Daily Maverick
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Over ZWL$200 000 vanishes from Nyaradzo account

27 mins ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwean refused entry into SA for not wearing a mask

50 mins ago | 248 Views

Mugabe dies of COVID-19

1 hr ago | 440 Views

Josta targets Bosso reunion

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Prominent rights activist Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo dies from Covid-19

1 hr ago | 195 Views

A toast for 2021, but......

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Travellers overwhelm Beitbridge again

1 hr ago | 204 Views

'2020 was challenging, but local tourism is resilient'

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Ziyambi urges association to approach NPA

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabweans see gloomy 2021

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Food shortages hit evacuation centres

1 hr ago | 49 Views

COVID-19 hits Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Xmas rush exposes banks

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje fired via section 11(2) notice

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

UK donates US$340,000 towards Chalane storm

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Trump extends immigrant and work visa limits into Biden presidency

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Biti predicts a tough 2021 for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa predicts prosperous New Year

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

King Mambo's wife dies

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Man commits suicide in front of son

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Choruma's body to be flown in

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires all workers

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

State seeks Mafume bail revocation

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tino visits Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Missing policeman feared dead

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimra rubbishes SA minister's claims on border chaos

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chalane recedes, no major damage recorded

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa orders Harare audit

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Cop steals friend's bank card, goes on shopping spree

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

US admits Zimbabwe regime change plot

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

War vets hail Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Sangoma saves 'poacher' from serving jail time

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zanu-PF UK/Europe Chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa dies at 48

14 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Mnangagwa demands loyalty from Zanu-PF members

16 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zec pleads with citizens to register to vote

16 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must smell the coffee

16 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Mwonzora vows to keep Zanu-PF on its toes

17 hrs ago | 810 Views

Khupe accepts VP post with conditions

17 hrs ago | 5935 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Mwonzora reaches out to Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 5066 Views

Kombi driver kills minor pedestrian

19 hrs ago | 945 Views

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

21 hrs ago | 2491 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

22 hrs ago | 4301 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

22 hrs ago | 4228 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

22 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

22 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

22 hrs ago | 739 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

22 hrs ago | 692 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

22 hrs ago | 659 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days