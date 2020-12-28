Prominent rights activist Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo dies from Covid-19

Opinion / Columnist

Prominent civil society activist and human rights advocate Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo died from Covid-19 at a Gwanda hospital late Thursday.Fuzwayo was treasurer-general for the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition and secretary-general for the Gwanda Residents Association.Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition boss Marvellous Khumalo paid his respects, describing his late colleague as a "patriotic Zimbabwean.""Cde Beke Maduma Fuzwayo was a resolute human rights defender and a patriotic Zimbabwean who dedicated all his adult life for the betterment of socio-economic and political emancipation of the citizens at large. He will be sadly missed," Khumalo told ZimLive.A friend who saw Fuzwayo and talked to him in hospital yesterday where he was admitted on Christmas eve, said he was distraught."I had gone to collect my Covid results having been in contact with the late Foster Dongozi when I found Maduma admitted at the Isolation Centre," said Fuzwayo's journalist acquaintance, Albert Ncube."He told me he tested positive after attending a meeting in Harare and was in great pain, he told me food was tasteless even water, l was shocked and devastated to learn of his death today."