Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Prominent rights activist Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo dies from Covid-19

1 hr ago | Views
Prominent civil society activist and human rights advocate Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo died from Covid-19 at a Gwanda hospital late Thursday.

Fuzwayo was treasurer-general for the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition and secretary-general for the Gwanda Residents Association.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition boss Marvellous Khumalo paid his respects, describing his late colleague as a "patriotic Zimbabwean."

"Cde Beke Maduma Fuzwayo was a resolute human rights defender and a patriotic Zimbabwean who dedicated all his adult life for the betterment of socio-economic and political emancipation of the citizens at large. He will be sadly missed," Khumalo told ZimLive.

A friend who saw Fuzwayo and talked to him in hospital yesterday where he was admitted on Christmas eve, said he was distraught.

"I had gone to collect my Covid results having been in contact with the late Foster Dongozi when I found Maduma admitted at the Isolation Centre," said Fuzwayo's journalist acquaintance, Albert Ncube.

"He told me he tested positive after attending a meeting in Harare and was in great pain, he told me food was tasteless even water, l was shocked and devastated to learn of his death today."


Source - zimlive
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Over ZWL$200 000 vanishes from Nyaradzo account

27 mins ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwean refused entry into SA for not wearing a mask

49 mins ago | 247 Views

Mugabe dies of COVID-19

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Josta targets Bosso reunion

1 hr ago | 98 Views

A toast for 2021, but......

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Travellers overwhelm Beitbridge again

1 hr ago | 201 Views

COVID-19 vaccine: Africa must work with China

1 hr ago | 62 Views

'2020 was challenging, but local tourism is resilient'

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Ziyambi urges association to approach NPA

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabweans see gloomy 2021

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Food shortages hit evacuation centres

1 hr ago | 49 Views

COVID-19 hits Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Xmas rush exposes banks

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje fired via section 11(2) notice

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

UK donates US$340,000 towards Chalane storm

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Trump extends immigrant and work visa limits into Biden presidency

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Biti predicts a tough 2021 for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa predicts prosperous New Year

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

King Mambo's wife dies

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Man commits suicide in front of son

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Choruma's body to be flown in

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires all workers

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

State seeks Mafume bail revocation

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tino visits Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Missing policeman feared dead

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimra rubbishes SA minister's claims on border chaos

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chalane recedes, no major damage recorded

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa orders Harare audit

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cop steals friend's bank card, goes on shopping spree

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

US admits Zimbabwe regime change plot

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

War vets hail Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Sangoma saves 'poacher' from serving jail time

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zanu-PF UK/Europe Chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa dies at 48

14 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Mnangagwa demands loyalty from Zanu-PF members

16 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zec pleads with citizens to register to vote

16 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must smell the coffee

16 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Mwonzora vows to keep Zanu-PF on its toes

17 hrs ago | 810 Views

Khupe accepts VP post with conditions

17 hrs ago | 5932 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Mwonzora reaches out to Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 5066 Views

Kombi driver kills minor pedestrian

19 hrs ago | 945 Views

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

21 hrs ago | 2490 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

22 hrs ago | 4301 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

22 hrs ago | 4228 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

22 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

22 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

22 hrs ago | 739 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

22 hrs ago | 692 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

22 hrs ago | 659 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days