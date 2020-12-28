Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Josta targets Bosso reunion

1 hr ago | Views
REIGNING Soccer Star of the Year Joel "Josta" Ngodzo has set his sights on returning to his boyhood club Highlanders after reportedly sending emmisaries to the club to indicate his intentions.

An impeccable source yesterday told NewsDay Sport that the skilful midfielder is in the country and is not happy at his Zambian side Buildcon and has expressed interest to bounce back at the Bulawayo giants.

He joined Buildcon at the beginning of the year from Caps United after he was crowned the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year.

However it appears he has fallen out with the club which is coached by former Highlanders gaffer Kelvin Kaindu and he will not be seeing his contract through.

"Josta (Joel Ngodzo) is in the country and he sent his handlers (unnamed) to Highlanders to tell the club that he wants to rejoin the club and request that he be considered for the 2021 season. Highlanders were supposed to meet with him, but probably because the offices are closed for the holidays, they will discuss after," the source said.

A few days ago, Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu said the Bulawayo giants would be replacing players they lost during the year, adding that big names were coming on board, but would not reveal names.

They have since signed Winston Mhango whose contract at Zambian side Kabwe Warriors expired in June.

They are also eyeing Under-20 Young Warriors skipper Lexington Mujokoro.

Ngodzo had a successful stint at Caps United where he won the league title before clinching the Soccer Star of the Year gong.

He joined Caps United from Highlanders in 2015 claiming he had differences with the technical team.

Ngodzo started his career at Highlanders playing in the junior ranks, but suffered a career-theatening injury when he was due for inclusion in the first team as a teenager.

The Warriors midfielder bounced back after recuperating and joined the senior Bosso team in 2011.

He played one season before he was lured by FC Platinum where he stayed for three seasons, later making his way back to Highlanders in 2014 and left to join the Green Machine in 2015.

He joined Buildcon with Donald Teguru and Takudzwa Chimwemwe.

Teguru also left Buildcon this year without seeing his contract through.

They are not the first Zimbabwean players to dump Buildcon after Nqobizitha Masuku, Devon Chafa and Partson Jaure also left Buildcon in a huff.

Masuku is at Highlanders, Chafa at Ngezi Platinum Stars, while Jaure is at Dynamos.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Over ZWL$200 000 vanishes from Nyaradzo account

27 mins ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwean refused entry into SA for not wearing a mask

49 mins ago | 247 Views

Mugabe dies of COVID-19

1 hr ago | 435 Views

Prominent rights activist Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo dies from Covid-19

1 hr ago | 194 Views

A toast for 2021, but......

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Travellers overwhelm Beitbridge again

1 hr ago | 200 Views

COVID-19 vaccine: Africa must work with China

1 hr ago | 62 Views

'2020 was challenging, but local tourism is resilient'

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Ziyambi urges association to approach NPA

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabweans see gloomy 2021

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Food shortages hit evacuation centres

1 hr ago | 49 Views

COVID-19 hits Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Xmas rush exposes banks

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje fired via section 11(2) notice

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

UK donates US$340,000 towards Chalane storm

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Trump extends immigrant and work visa limits into Biden presidency

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Biti predicts a tough 2021 for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa predicts prosperous New Year

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

King Mambo's wife dies

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Man commits suicide in front of son

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Choruma's body to be flown in

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires all workers

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

State seeks Mafume bail revocation

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tino visits Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Missing policeman feared dead

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimra rubbishes SA minister's claims on border chaos

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chalane recedes, no major damage recorded

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa orders Harare audit

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cop steals friend's bank card, goes on shopping spree

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

US admits Zimbabwe regime change plot

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

War vets hail Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Sangoma saves 'poacher' from serving jail time

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF UK/Europe Chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa dies at 48

14 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Mnangagwa demands loyalty from Zanu-PF members

16 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zec pleads with citizens to register to vote

16 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must smell the coffee

16 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Mwonzora vows to keep Zanu-PF on its toes

17 hrs ago | 810 Views

Khupe accepts VP post with conditions

17 hrs ago | 5931 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Mwonzora reaches out to Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 5066 Views

Kombi driver kills minor pedestrian

19 hrs ago | 945 Views

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

21 hrs ago | 2490 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

22 hrs ago | 4301 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

22 hrs ago | 4228 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

22 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

22 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

22 hrs ago | 739 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

22 hrs ago | 692 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

22 hrs ago | 659 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days