Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Thokozani Khupe was, will never win leadership of MDC-T

1 hr ago | Views
The recently concluded chaotic extraordinary congress of MDC-T, shows that the ambitious and former deputy prime minister of Zimbabwe was never going to win the election regardless of the support she was and continue to receive from Zanu-PF and the state, hence the party is known in some circles as Zanu-PF extension party to the bridge at  how both Zanu-PF and Emmerson Mnangagwa have behaved and treated the party and Thokozani Khupe as an individual.

First, most people the world over have not yet settled with the idea of having a female as their leader. This is very strong in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The gender sensitive voters who participated in the congress saw no reason of voting a woman as leader for their party, while amongst them they saw very capable men who could take the movement forward.

Those delegates never took the character, calibre and political astuteness into consideration but they saw a incapable woman trying to venture into man's territory but she should be confined to the  bedroom and a less say in the kitchen.

Gender played a big role to her down fall that is why she was even physical abused because she was a woman getting out of order who needed to be whipped into line.

Her status as a seasoned politician did not take any credence because she is a woman.

The congress was happening in a very ethnicity conscious society, as Ndebele/ Kalanga speaking person who comes from Matabeleland South, she stood no chance in a Shona dominated in environment, which characterises the MDC-T, delving also to the nature of the country's history that these two tribes continue to fight even though they try to be united, the ethnicity of an individual is very important in Zimbabwe.

So Thokozani Khupe could be the best political candidate but her ethnicity will continue and was responsible for hers dismal performance at the charade held in Zimbabwe, Harare international conference centre in particular.

Tribalism has seen very capable leaders failing some even dying because who do they think they are to lead in Zimbabwe.

The 1961 majority Shona delegates did not support Joshua Nkomo leadership of then newly established Zapu after NDP banning, they took some vindictive Ndebele speaking people to form a splinter organisation.

During the height of the leadership crisis in Zanu-PF, the Karanga Zezuru tiff led to the demise of Josiah Tongogara so tribalism has very deep roots in Zimbabwe that Thokozani Khupe could not win the leadership race the other thing she defecated into village well by clearly following a very subversive and vindictive agenda after the Corona judgement that she was blinded by vindictiveness that she fought and killed even the goose which could have laid the golden eggs.

She recalled MPs, councillors and colleagues were dismissed while she surrounding herself with sky and cunning people who were using her to further their nefarious agendas.

She was not for the truth but vindictive and retributive where by people like former organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe were suspended and fired for just speaking the truth to power, so such actions have been learnt by her but now she was thrown under the bus by the very people she trusted.

She should have been advised by people like bhebhe who were keen on unity but her Zanu-PF support blinded her only to dismally perform and further more assaulted by her delegates.this if she is a sane person she will have a very good lesson and practice proper politics. She never supported women being abused and this made her strange fellow who laughed while women were abused and brutalized.

There is a cardinal rule in Zimbabwe side with Zanu-PF openly you will be left licking your wounds.particularly in Matabeleland Emmerson Mnangagwa is the second most hated Shona person when the ugly and evil of gukurahundist people are paraded. Emmerson Mnangagwa is Matabeleland and Midlands prime evil, so Thokozani Khupe forgot that or just ignored that.

Source - Ncube Posiwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What is the best Language to learn in 2021?

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Biti slaps Russian woman with $15 million counter-suit

3 hrs ago | 951 Views

Man dies after police raided a nightclub

3 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Woman 'assaulted' by police, sustain broken arms and legs

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed and overrun by Covid-19 virus

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA conforms to level 3 regulations

5 hrs ago | 756 Views

242 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 663 Views

Since when have opposition parties 'cooperated' with ruling parties - the tragic opportunism of Zim politics

9 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zanu PF demand MDC apology for asking for sanctions - privilege, is one adversary of imagination

9 hrs ago | 841 Views

Over ZWL$200 000 vanishes from Nyaradzo account

10 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Zimbabwean refused entry into SA for not wearing a mask

10 hrs ago | 3158 Views

Mugabe dies of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 7397 Views

Josta targets Bosso reunion

11 hrs ago | 746 Views

Prominent rights activist Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo dies from Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 1900 Views

A toast for 2021, but......

11 hrs ago | 144 Views

Travellers overwhelm Beitbridge again

11 hrs ago | 1332 Views

COVID-19 vaccine: Africa must work with China

11 hrs ago | 304 Views

'2020 was challenging, but local tourism is resilient'

11 hrs ago | 56 Views

Ziyambi urges association to approach NPA

11 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zimbabweans see gloomy 2021

11 hrs ago | 254 Views

Food shortages hit evacuation centres

11 hrs ago | 132 Views

COVID-19 hits Beitbridge

11 hrs ago | 734 Views

Xmas rush exposes banks

11 hrs ago | 538 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje fired via section 11(2) notice

11 hrs ago | 480 Views

UK donates US$340,000 towards Chalane storm

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

Trump extends immigrant and work visa limits into Biden presidency

11 hrs ago | 701 Views

Biti predicts a tough 2021 for Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mnangagwa predicts prosperous New Year

11 hrs ago | 102 Views

King Mambo's wife dies

11 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Man commits suicide in front of son

11 hrs ago | 785 Views

Choruma's body to be flown in

11 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires all workers

11 hrs ago | 1067 Views

State seeks Mafume bail revocation

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

Tino visits Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 583 Views

Missing policeman feared dead

11 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimra rubbishes SA minister's claims on border chaos

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chalane recedes, no major damage recorded

11 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa orders Harare audit

11 hrs ago | 316 Views

Cop steals friend's bank card, goes on shopping spree

11 hrs ago | 324 Views

US admits Zimbabwe regime change plot

11 hrs ago | 662 Views

War vets hail Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Sangoma saves 'poacher' from serving jail time

11 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zanu-PF UK/Europe Chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa dies at 48

23 hrs ago | 2475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days