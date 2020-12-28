Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare Provincial Heroes Acre still in a sorry state - after 40 years of self-rule

They say the proof of the pudding is in the eating. After all the pro-liberation war rhetoric from President Mnangagwa and media hype around the Mbuya Nehanda statue, the current state of the Harare Provincial Acre betrays the current government's true priorities on these issues.

After 40 years of self-rule, the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre is one of the sorriest burial sites in the country. As you approach the so-called shrine, you are struck by the fact that there is no signage. It is almost as if the government is ashamed of the burial site - and maybe it should be. One is greeted by piles of garbage that locals have decided to dump on and around the graves of those interned there.

There is no security wall or fence around the site, and no gate. There are no ablution facilities. Just one half-built building which I'd imagine was supposed to serve as restrooms/ reception area or mini-museum with a bit of content on the heroes buried at the site.

I'm not the first to publicly state the sorry appalling state of the Harare Provincial Acre. One Zororo Shumba once wrote extensively about this here (https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-opinion-sc-columnist-byo-170854.html). Zororo shared his/ her experience, including how he/ she witnessed passers bye urinating on the graves of these heroes. So much for Nzira Dzema Soja. The leaders of the Second Republic need to do better.










From Cde Chatakarwira Chiripi Mandaza

Source - Chatakarwira Chiripi Mandaza
