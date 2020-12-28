Confusion over validity period of Covid-19 certificates required by Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

There is confusion on the validity period of the Covid-19 certificates required by Zimbabwean authorities to access their borders.According to Zimbabwe's previous Covid-19 health protocols, before VP Chiwenga made new proclamations, a traveller required a valid health certificate that must have been issuedto the date of travel.The same certificate is required on the other side of the border where the majority of neighbouring countries demand that inbound travellers should have been cleared of Covid-19 at most 72 hours before they travelled.But in today's announcement, Chiwenga said the Covid-19 certificates must have been issueddeparture.Said Chiwengwa, "As for land access only returning residents and essential service drivers will be admitted subject to presentation of Covid 19 free certificates. These certificates must have been issued at least 48 hours before departure."The phrase 'at least' has created some confusion which made some commentators to call for authorities to specify the validity period of the certificates like before.Can the certificate be older than 48 hours? So certificates issued 72 or 96 hours before departure will also be valid?