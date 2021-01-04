Latest News Editor's Choice


Government must review the decision to lockdown the country !!!

04 Jan 2021 at 11:05hrs | Views
The recent lockdown statement done by the Vice President and Health Minister Dr Chiwenga. My assumption was that Government of today, Government of Zimbabwe, was supposed reach out to many Inclusive of all stakeholders, considering all the Economic implications of Covid-19 pandemic before arriving on the decision to lockdown the country. If you go through the statement made by Chiwenga you can safely conclude that it was hurriedly made without considering push and pull factors on the economic recovery path. What is the difference between stopping cross border traders, and allowing tourists to do their business? Cross border improves tax remittances, circulation of the USD currency, and movement of good and services etc.

You must put proper Economic Development plans before you arrive on such irrational decisions. We have over 13 million people facing starvation, who survive on vending, and our economy largely depend on vending and informal business, and Advisory council was supposed to be consulted !!!

Government pay attention to this :

1. Covid-19 is here to stay, and it's a new norm.

2. No need to lockdown the country, rather provide statutory instruments which create a conducive environment to enable Business to function in a normal, whilst you put across measures to safeguard citizens

3. The country is bleeding through corruption in the public sector.

4. Looted funds must be directed towards health sector

5. We need a sound Development Policy in line with implications of Covid-19 pandemic

6. Any measures put in place to have the vaccine around in Zimbabwe?

7. Decisions must involve policymakers, to strengthen capacity and restore market confidence

8. Complement ideas from across Political divide to have a way forward for Zimbabwe

9. Address fundamentals affecting informal sector. Locking the country down without putting mechanisms to address trade barriers and poverty issues is a cause of concern

10. Develop a Strategic Thinking Approach in all Strategic areas of Governance

11. Policing Human Rights must not be partisan and must remain impartial

12. We need a proper Health policy which is well informed on our current trajectory

13. Economy is industry, increase of productivity, and therefore we expect a review of 2020/21 Budget statement

14. Citizen perspective is critical on crucial decisions. We are living in the modern day society (21st century), and inclusivity of ideas is very important

15. Our country does not have enough PPEs, safety clothing, better renumerations for frontline workers and health workers, and this is where we expect a proper Economic Recovery framework to address all these fundamentals

16. Last but not least, you are building a museum along Bulawayo road, is that necessary?

17. Why can't you erect a five star state of the art hospital to cater for 20 000 people?

18. In Zambia, your counterpart Edgar Lungu is building a state of the art hospital in every district, and it's now three (3) solid years since you assumed Presidency, we don't have any building or infrastructure which is named after you, and this needs deep introspection on key priorities.

19. Lack of priorities on key issues affecting our nation

20. We need a reshuffle at cabinet level.

Discard all Presidential Advisors, and bring in a new competent team around you.

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is the Head of Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking - ZIST, and he can be contacted at tinamuzala@gmail.com

Source - Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
