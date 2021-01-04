Chamisa leads people astray new covid rules are not political

Opinion / Columnist

In the past 24 hours United Kingdom has lost 53.000 fifty three thousand people to COVID 19. The number is growing. In twenty four hours six Zimbabwean nurses in the UK have lost their lives to COVID 19. On New years eve I lost one of my comrade and friend to COVID 19. I had to brave his burial on zoom. Gatherings are banned. People are dying of this COVID and the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting services Cde Nickie Mangwana said "We are being overrun by COVID"This time COVID is wrecking havoc in every family. My other friend a nurse in Wales had to quarantine for fourteen days when the whole family was swept by COVID.COVID-19, caused by novel coronavirus SARCoV2, is a contagious disease, emerged in the end of December 2019, at Wuhan seafood market, China. This disease is spiraling like a wildfire and rapidly spreading worldwide, overburdening the health system with newly infected cases. As of December 25, 2020, a total of 12,846,536 COVID-19-positive cases and 2 197,859 total deaths were reported across the globe. This epidemic has exponential growth characteristics in the absence of specific vaccine and treatment for COVID-19. There are two major vaccines on the market now but have not been proven. Many countries across the world including India, the USA, China, Italy, and German are implementing the lockdown measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain the infection at manageable levels. Zimbabwe announced another one month long tough lockdown measures. Since the lockdown was introduced one can conclude that the implementation of lockdown has forced many countries in flattening the epidemic curve and strengthening the health-care system and improves the environmental quality during the COVID-19 pandemic A case of unknown pneumonia in late 2019 December was reported in Wuhan, China. The clinical characteristic of this disease was very much similar to viral pneumonia. Analysis on case samples by the Chinese Center For Disease Control and Communication (CDC) officially declared that pneumonia was caused by novel coronavirus and named it as novel coronavirus pneumonia. Later on January 7, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially named it as COVID-19. Novel coronavirus belongs to a large family of viruses, family Coronaviridae and subfamily Coronavirinae. [2] According to the WHO, COVID-19 belongs to Group 2 of betacoronavirus, which is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) widespread of 2002–2003 and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) epidemic in 2013–2015. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, which affects many people in different ways, and infected people will get mild-to-moderate symptoms, usually seen after 2–14 days. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, exacerbated asthma, and diarrhea.The National Institutes of Health reported that young children, people above 60 years or older, pregnant women, and people underlying disease conditions have a higher risk of getting infected with the disease and prone to mortality. Respiratory infections usually transmit from person to person through droplets varying of different sizes. According to the WHO, the spread of coronavirus is basically through respiratory droplets and contacts.The novel coronavirus epidemic has an exponential growth characteristic; CORONA virus is deadly hence nonpharmaceutical interventions are the only way to control this pandemic and thereby impact on individual. This means the government has to take action to defend its people in a way possible and doable. So when lockdowns are imposed it is not a political gimmick. Health-care system has a major role in controlling the epidemic of COVID-19. Massive lockdown protocol benefits the national and global communities. In addition to that, burden and pressure on health-care system get reduced, which helps to serve the COVID-19 as well as non-COVID patients If the transmission of COVID-19 is not curtailed or the lockdown breaks, the spread of the virus cannot be controlled easily, again health-care system becomes overwhelmed. We have seen such increasing scenario in many countries including Italy, Spain, and the UK including South Africa next door. Hence, lockdown and nonpharmaceutical intervention play a major role in building the health-care system To reduce the spread of novel coronavirus, most of the countries across the globe adopted lockdown.While the government is doing its duty individuals must fight in their own corner.We need to cooperate and abide with the lockdown rules they are for our own good.The president of Uganda Mr Yoweri Kuguta Museveni pleaded with his people to save themselves. His please became a hit on the social media. He said"In a war situation, nobody asks anyone to stay indoors. You stay indoors by choice. In fact, if you have a basement, you hide there for as long as hostilities persist.During a war, you don't insist on your freedom. You willingly give it up in exchange for survival.During a war, you don't complain of hunger. You bear hunger and pray that you live to eat againDuring a war, you don't argue about opening your business. You close your shop (if you have the time), and run for your life. You pray to outlive the war so that you can return to your business (that's if it has not been looted or destroyed by mortar fire).During a war, you are thankful to God for seeing another day in the land of the living.During a war, you don't worry about your children not going to school. You pray that the government does not forcefully enlist them as soldiers to be trained in the school premises now turned military depot.The world is currently in a state of war. A war without guns and bullets. A war without human soldiers. A war without borders. A war without cease-fire agreements. A war without a war room. A war without sacred zones.The army in this war is without mercy. It is without any milk of human kindness. It is indiscriminate - it has no respect for children, women, or places of worship. This army is not interested in spoils of war. It has no intention of regime change. It is not concerned about the rich mineral resources underneath the earth. It is not even interested in religious, ethnic or ideological hegemony. Its ambition has nothing to do with racial superiority. It is an invisible, fleetfooted, and ruthlessly effective army.Its only agenda is a harvest of death. It is only satiated after turning the world into one big death field. Its capacity to achieve its aim is not in doubt. Without ground, amphibious and aeriel machines, it has bases in almost every country of the world. Its movement is not governed by any war convention or protocol. In short, it is a law unto itself. It is Coronavirus. Also known as COVID-19 (because it announced its destructive presence and intention in the year of our Lord 2019)Thankfully, this army has a weakness and it can be defeated. It only requires our collective action, discipline and forbearance. COVID-19 cannot survive social and physical distancing. It only thrives when you confront it. It loves to be confronted. It capitulates in the face of collective social and physical distancing. It bows before good personal hygiene. It is helpless when you take your destiny in your own hands by keeping them sanitized as often as possible.*This is not a time to cry about bread and butter like spoilt children. After all, the Holy book tells us that man shall not live by bread alone. Let's obey and follow the instructions of the authorities. Let's flatten the COVID-19 curve. Let's exercise patience. Let's be our brothers' keeper. In no time, we shall regain our freedom, enterprise and socializing."In the midst of EMERGENCY, we practice urgency of service and the urgency of love for others✨God bless us all.I salute president Kaguta Yoweri Museveni. He is pleading with us. We have a choice to make in this war we can chose to be victors or victims. We can chose to casualties in this war. We can chose to stand up and be counted we are soldiers in our right our weapons are simple just follow orders.Professor Earnest Kadembo of The United Kingdom gave some advise. He gave points to be followed in a war against COVID19. He urged that Wanton, irresponsible joy gatherings must attract a heavy penalty despite who called the gathering.Wearing a mask must be administered with a firm hand or a weaker hand may drop all the masks down. Private hospital bookings must not demand more than USD 200 to book a patientA 24 hour hotline for help must be availed to support desperate families A word of comfort goes a long way. Hot fluids and steaming regularly should be encouraged in communities it must be a daily ritual like a prayer. Other mechanisms or methods such as use of onions and zumbani could make a differenceAll laboratories that can be utilised should be directed to help in the fight and no tests should cost more than USD50.With the rate people are dying in Zimbabwe it becomes imperative to be transparent about daily Covid deaths and infections. This will drive the point home.The police are fully out just to protect you. To help you stay safe. It is not Curfew but it is care for you in your own interest. Stay safe obey the rules and see tomorrow.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk