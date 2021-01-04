Mbare cops suspended over New year's Eve gig

Opinion / Columnist

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has suspended four police officers from Mbare for failing to execute their duties on New year's Eve gig held in Mbare.The gig was held by Anord Kamudyariwa popular DJ Fanton and music promoter Simbarashe Chinachimwe populary known as Dammer in the arts industry.The two have since been arrested and detained at Matapi police station.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the suspension of the cops in a press statement.The press statement further highlighted that investigations conducted have revealed that the senior officer and junior members did not perform their duties according to police set standards and government's Covid-19 regulations in handling the illegal Mbare musical bash held by DJ Fantan and his associates on the 31st of December 2020."The suspended are Superintendent Innocent Makumbe, Inspector Garikai Jiyane ( Officer ln Charge, Matapi), lnspector Peace Nyarai Gunhe ( Duty Officer) and Assistant lnspector Vengai Mupamhanga (Duty member) have been suspended from police duties by Commissioner General of Police pending action," Nyathi said.