Mnangagwa's new dispensation is clueless

Opinion / Columnist

IT'S now three years after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn into office.Surprisingly, Mnangagwa gave himself 100 days for people to see positive changes in the economy, but up to now nothing has materialised.Instead, the situation on the ground shows that poverty has worsened.If truth be told, Mnangagwa's administration has proved that it has nothing to offer to the people.The Second Republic is just clueless.Mnangagwa promised to tackle corruption, joblessness and end Zimbabwe's isolation owing to human rights abuses, but the situation is worsening.The government is hiding behind enforcing lockdown restrictions to launch a crackdown on dissenting voices.