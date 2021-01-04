Economy decampaigning Zanu-PF

Opinion / Columnist

AS long as the Zimbabwean economy remains in a mess, it would be difficult for the ruling Zanu-PF party to convince people that they deserve another five-year term in 2023.The current state of the economy is undeniably pathetic.The economy is in the intensive care unit as most Zimbabweans are surviving on less than $1 per day. Time is not in the ruling party's favour. Zimbabweans are fast becoming restless. The ruling party has not fulfilled its 2018 election promises.Zanu-PF should solve some underlying problems facing the country and launch an onslaught on corrupt activities being perpetrated by party chefs.No amount of propaganda will convince Zimbabweans that the country is under a new dispensation.The economy is acting like a stubborn donkey, they can take it to the river, but making it drink is another thing.The MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa should just aim to familiarise itself with the people, while the economy decampaigns President Emmerson Mnangagwa.When Mnangagwa was sworn in, people had so much goodwill and those un-fulfilled expectations stand in his way as he seeks re-election. People don't eat promises; they want bread and butter on their tables.Zanu-PF in 2023 will have a torrid time in convincing the electorate.