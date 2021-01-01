Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

13 hrs ago | Views
WE are fighting the spread of COVID-19 through a lockdown, which is a good thing. But beneath the crisis, there is greater crisis of all time.

Beitbridge Border Post is flooded with Zimbabweans trying to escape economic hardships back home, hoping for a better life in South Africa.

Our country's major highways were congested, particularly Mutare-Harare Highway close to Mabvuku at a checkpoint where motorists spent at most three hours before passing through.

Incidents like these signify lack of co-ordination and planning. An announcement concerning the issuance of movement and exemption letters by parent ministries was made at the end of day on Monday. And the following morning, police officers manning checkpoints demanded the letters, how feasible is that?

The lockdown was announced without measures to capacitate the vulnerable.

Zimbabwe is largely an informal economy where the majority survives on vending and operating small businesses.

Generally, surveys are showing that the majority has complied with the lockdown measures, meaning that they understand that they have a responsibility to fight the pandemic.

Other countries have put in place COVID-19 relief funds for individuals and organisations to cushion them so that people don't go hungry and companies do not shut down.

Our government also announced a similar scheme, and confirmed it had made payments but a number of Zimbabweans who are in need of financial support professed ignorance of the programme.

For transparency purposes, the government should provide a list of those that benefited, the criteria used to select beneficiaries and how much they got.

Anything short of that would prove beyond doubt that our lockdown wasn't planned. The leadership  forgot the poor, the vulnerable and the ailing industry.

Chances are high, just like before, people will violate COVID-19 regulations when hunger strikes.

Signs of an ailing economy are already showing as thousands are flooding Beitbridge Border Post en-route to South Africa. Our government should spare a thought for the suffering Zimbabweans who are being terrorised home and away. So far no efforts have been made to engage the South African government to make sure those heading south travel safely and those who were arrested as illegal immigrants return home in one piece.

It is government's responsibility to protect citizens at home and abroad. We should have learnt from the previous lockdown, and this was actually our chance to improve. This exposes government‘s inability to make informed decisions on crucial matters.

Yes the country needed a lockdown, but not an impromptu one. By now talk of the vaccine should be in motion. A decision on how funds are going to be disbursed and which pharmaceutical company will be handling the vaccine should have been made.

Surely the government should by now know that lies have short legs. Just yesterday, it gave  assurances that all is okay, there is a budget surplus, and we have enough as far as medication is concerned.

The permanent secretary for the Information ministry said our health system was overwhelmed, in contrast to the Acting President's statement that the country is well prepared.

It's high time our government acted in the public interest for a change.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 917 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 941 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

10 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

13 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2598 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

13 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

13 hrs ago | 1874 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

13 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

13 hrs ago | 1095 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

13 hrs ago | 469 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days