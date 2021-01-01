Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Deepening economic and political crisis pushing Zimbabweans out of the country

6 hrs ago | Views
The year has started at a very sad note with Zimbabwe going for strict lockdown restrictions deliberately ignoring and not putting into consideration the 80%  informally employed people.

The government cannot afford even to give grants to the suffering majority.

Those plying their trade in South Africa were caught in between two horns of a dilemma and were stranded at the South Africa border where the immigration officers were screening them and those found without proper papers being turned away and those who met the requirements had to be re-tested for COVID-19 at the border. Some had to resort to border jumping.

Zimbabweans are facing the darkest hour. They are paying the price for not standing up to the regime.

Unfortunately the African Union and the SADC leadership has been rubber-stamping this suffering and brutality for years in the spirit of promoting camaraderieship.

People are running away from poverty and hunger which is creeping right at their doorsteps.

The deepening Zimbabwe's economic, political and leadership crisis is beyond imagination.

In the wake of humanitarian and political crisis. Covid seems second to ravage the people's lives and causing economic hardships to Zimbabweans.

Comatose President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa led state is slowly losing control of leadership and is being too militant than being engaging and consultative. It is now forcing citizens to leave the country by failing to fix the dead economy which has been thrown into a deep end.

The magnitude of Zimbabwean challenges and what we are experiencing at the border are a result of manifestation of longstanding governance crisis.

Zanu PF government is still wrapped and engulfed much into a blacket of the revolutionary struggle than development.

It is unfortunate that someone forgot to wake the party from the slumber hence the lackadaisical approach to issues of development. We have a serious crisis.

The problem with Zimbabwe is that of a compromised and incompetent government led by a clueless and reactionary team,  spending much of its time and resources on winning elections than researching on important issues affecting the country.

Contacts

Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
WhatsApp -+27616868508
Email- konileonard606@gmail.com

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Will a divided MDC keep Zimbabwe safe from a one-party state?

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Police abandon roadblocks

7 hrs ago | 2165 Views

Zuckerberg bans Trump from his Facebook

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

ZAGA donates in Epworth

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa blasts US after Capitol riot

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Zimbabwe to fund white farmers' compensation with mine revenue

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

Australian owned gold mines acquired by Kuvimba mining

12 hrs ago | 852 Views

Transport mogul Munhenzva dies of Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 5693 Views

US election 'fraud' protests - 4 shot dead

16 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Suspected Zimbabwean arrested for stuffing undeclared cash into cooler bag in SA

16 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Chamisa to offer Trump a word of advice?

16 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Dam levels continue on to rise

17 hrs ago | 2885 Views

Cash in Transit Robbery at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye in Zimbabwe, US$2.5 million stolen

17 hrs ago | 4536 Views

'South Africa rejecting Zimbabwe COVID-19 test certificates'

18 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Harare man simulates 'sex' with dead crush

18 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Muridzo manager cancels birthday gig

18 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bulawayo suburbs still face water problems despite rains

18 hrs ago | 480 Views

Maps to release debut maskandi album

18 hrs ago | 330 Views

Stiff nomination fees for Bosso elections

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt told to tailor-make measures for COVID-19 hotspots

18 hrs ago | 317 Views

Khupe can't reject vice-presidency, says MDC-T

18 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Another COVID-19 case in Warriors camp

18 hrs ago | 371 Views

Council splashes US$480k on chefs' cars

18 hrs ago | 981 Views

Excavator operator kills security guard

18 hrs ago | 875 Views

Teens kill colleague over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 870 Views

Robbery case drags for 2 years without trial

18 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mutare council closes offices for fumigation

18 hrs ago | 213 Views

Gweru fined $1m for pollution

18 hrs ago | 312 Views

Bulawayo suburbs still face water problems despite rains

18 hrs ago | 145 Views

Success favours the Undaunted - Book review

18 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chamisa writes letter to Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Harare only has 30 ICU beds

18 hrs ago | 229 Views

50 school heads test positive to COVID-19

18 hrs ago | 612 Views

JSC suspends 2021 legal year official opening

18 hrs ago | 59 Views

Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March

18 hrs ago | 283 Views

Trump blocked by Twitter and Facebook

18 hrs ago | 585 Views

If South Africa still believes there isn't a serious crisis in Zimbabwe, then they should just look at the Beitbridge border pos

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

Garbage piles grow in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 192 Views

Truck drivers give border authorities torrid time

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Fuel dealer 'killers' in court

18 hrs ago | 245 Views

Deputy mayor admits roads maintenance failure

18 hrs ago | 265 Views

Covid-19 infected civil servants receive US$1000

18 hrs ago | 421 Views

Harare is Zimbabwe's Covid-19 hotspot

18 hrs ago | 429 Views

Chief Justice to virtually open 2021 legal year

18 hrs ago | 77 Views

2 in court over fake Covid-19 certificates

18 hrs ago | 171 Views

Sophie Mokoena accused of creating fake and negative stories to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 532 Views

$7bn for Covid-19 response

18 hrs ago | 120 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days