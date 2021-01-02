Trump's Capitol Hill barbarism to usurp people's vote; not only failed, it backfired

Opinion / Columnist

President Donald Trump is a conman and like all conman he promised one thing and delivered something else.In the 2016 elections, the then Donald Trump promised the American votes two things:To drain the Washington swamp (Many people felt as soon as the elections were over, the Washington ruling elite forgot about the voters)To put America first. (True or not, it is nice to blame some one else for ones' problems.)Enough Americans believed him and voted him into office.It did not take before the real reason why Trump had wanted to be President began to emerge; he was a megalomania. Forget about putting America first, that would be a bonus, his number one priority was putting Donald Trump first.Trump promised to drain the Washington political swamp only to shamelessly muddy its waters even more for selfish again. When Richard Milhous Nixon cheated in the Watergate Scandal to further his political ambition he claimed, tongue in the check, "I am not a crook!"When the truth emerged that President Trump had tried to arm twist Ukrainian leaders and many others to dig some dirty on his political challenger, Joe Biden; President Trump's cheeky response was, "I am a crook! So what!"President Trump should have been impeached or forced to resign. He was never impeached although the House of Representatives voted for him to be impeached but only because the Senate was controlled by Republicans, his party. A very partisan stance that has made the Washington swamp notoriously dysfunctional and which many Republicans would come to regret.Nothing will ever encapsulate Trump's "Trump first!" ethos more than his stubborn refusal to accept he had lost the November 2020 elections. He ordered the counting to stop for no good reason other than that he was losing.Trump has maintained the elections were fraudulent and lounged 60 court challenges but they have all been thrown out for lack of evidence.Even in a Republican controlled State like Georgia Trump claimed the election was rigged. Republicans cheating to benefit the Democrats, their opponents!On 6th January 2021 a group of President Trump die-hard supporters stormed, military style, Capitol Hill, the citadel of American Federal power, housing the Representatives and Senators, the highest ranking elected public officials in the land after the President. The mob had one purpose in mind - to stop the joint houses of Representatives and Senators from carrying out their constitutional duty of formally endorsing the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the winners of the November 2020 Presidential and Vice Presidential race.The violent mob attacking Capitol Hill were a blatant attached on the people's right to a free vote, the people's free vote as the only mandate to govern and on the long established tradition of a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.As a Zimbabwean, the 6 January 2021 events in Washington was a reminder of the events in Zimbabwe in March 2008. Zanu PF was losing the vote and the party ordered the vote counting to stop and the counting stopped.It took the next six weeks for the party to cook up new results. MDC's parliamentary majority was reduced and Tsvangirai's 73% vote count, by Mugabe's own Freudian slip, was reduced to 47% - enough to force a presidential run-off.In the three months run-off election campaign, Zanu PF unleashed the worst election related wanton violence the country had ever seen. The party was punishing the voters for daring to reject the party's presidential candidate, Robert Mugabe, in the earlier vote."Zanu PF has declared war on the people!" said Tsvangirai as he announced his forced withdrawal from the run-off. The wanton violence had been so intense it was impossible for him to campaign.Mnangagwa, before him Mugabe, and his fellow Zanu PF thugs conned the people of Zimbabwe's promises of freedom, liberty, "One man! One vote!" etc., etc. before independence. All the black nationalists wanted and cared about is absolute power for themselves and their greed for power and the spoils it brings have been insatiable.Mnangagwa has succeed in gratifying his hunger for power because Zimbabwe is a Banana Republic in tyrants like him hold captive the state institutions and ride roughshod over the people freedoms and rights. President Donald Trump tried to do the same and has failed because America has a healthy and functioning democracy.6th January 2021 will go down in history as the first occasion ever in 226 years America has failed to have peaceful and orderly transfer of power. But most important of all, the event will go down in history as an attempt to usurp the people's power and right to free, fair and credible elections that completely failed.Mugabe and his Zanu PF thugs usurped the people's freedoms and rights when the party denied the people a free vote in 1980. The 2008 elections are a watershed elections in that the party showed the sickening depths the regime would sink to retain power.There is no denying that President Trump caused a lot of damage to America's democracy after 4 years in White House. Imagine how much more damage he would have caused if he had enjoyed absolute power for 40 years, which is what Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies have enjoyed!Mnangagwa and company are corrupt, ruthless thugs whose hunger for power and looted wealth is insatiable. After 40 years of enjoying absolute power, removing from office is not going to be easy. However, they are breathtakingly incompetent, their Achilles heel!President Trump's "Trump first!" ethos was doomed to fail because he was foolish enough to think himself, even as President of America, was above the law. In the Banana Republic of Zimbabwe, the thugs are the law unto themselves the challenge is to dismantle the lawless dictatorship!