Now that again schooling seem out of sight due to the evil Coronavirus, parents and guardians are urged to keep an eye on their children.Being young, energetic and restless, they are vulnerable to attacks from both physical and spiritual predators.Watch who your child is 'killing time' with, some smiles are not real. A smile, grin and snarl may all reveal a friendly dental arrangement but with different expectations and intentions. It's the evil intentions that must worry every parent.Ritual killings, child abuse etc are some of the issues that cause sleepless nights to every parent and guardian. Exposure to blue movies and undesirable social media broadcasts can have lasting bad effects on child consumers of such addictive smartphone capabilities.Keep them busy during this unsolicited Covid-19 induced sabbatical. For those in rural areas weeding the fields can be a good passtime. Herding cattle is another 'innocent' keep-them-busy excuse. Give them plenty books and past exam papers to read.We do not want to lose a whole generation to waywardness and drug abuse. Smoking can be fun now but as the years pile up, one may hate the hard working tobacco farmers because of the cigarette bills.In towns, parents gird up your loins and never surrender your kids to fate. Spare the rod and spoil the child. Above all, keep knocking at Heaven's door with prayers to God so the virus can go. He is a loving God. Omnipresent, omnimerciful and omnipowerful.Praise be to God.Tondo. Chinehasha.