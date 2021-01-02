Matter of fact

Latest News Editor's Choice


ON December 12, 2020, in a story titled We don't spoonfeed graduates: Govt, we erroneously attributed comments made by Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement deputy minister Vangelis Peter Haritatos to Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement minister Anxious Masuka. However, all comments by Haritatos were correct, factual and credible. We sincerely apologise for the oversight and inconveniences this might have caused to Minister Masuka.


Source - newsday
