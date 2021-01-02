Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The soft peg and local economic stability

3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe introduced the Dutch inspired foreign exchange auction system on the 23th of June to replace the fixed exchange rate (hard peg) of US$1: ZW$25 that had been in existence since 26 March 2020. It was noted at that time that the authorities had realized the negative impact of a fixed exchange regime and policy interventions were moving towards creating a free market where the exchange rate would be determined by market forces. However the growing spread between the parallel market rate (Now US$1: ZW$120) and the stickiness of the auction rate has confirmed market fears that the economy is back to a pegged rate. For the past 4 months, the local unit has firmed on the Auction Market at between ZW$81 and ZW$82 against the greenback despite the decline in inflation rate, slump in exports and growth in reserve money from ZW$12.65 billion (As of 20 August) to ZW$16 billion (As of 11 December). To achieve this exchange rate stability, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has to continuously borrow a substantial amount of US Dollars to maintain the peg and oil the auction market.

The central bank has not hidden its desire to see the country utilizing a crawling peg since it enables the central bank to manage currency fluctuations and curb the probable devaluation of the Zimbabwean Dollar. However the bank has to continuously increase domestic money supply to satisfy the 30% of foreign currency it retains from all export earnings. This means that the central bank has to pump in Zimbabwean Dollars equivalent of US$90 million into the economy every month. Despite this, the economy is gradually showing signs of stability and improvement in confidence levels due to partial dollarization which has allowed various producers and retailers to price their goods in foreign currency and receive proceeds in cash.
This has reduced pressure on the foreign exchange market even though bulk of the traded foreign currency is not being banked and circulating in the informal economy. The maintenance of soft peg has the following impact on the economy besides the clear increase in central bank‘s foreign debt.

Impact on fuel supply

The local market has witnessed improved supply and stability in the petroleum sector after the government made a deliberate effort to allow the retailing of fuel in foreign currency by authorized DFI service stations on the local market. Motorists (and all fuel consumers alike) could therefore choose to purchase fuel using the local currency or foreign currency since two prices had a small variance based on the auction rate and parallel market rates. However the widening spread (Now over ZW$35 on every US$1) has set the market on a reset and presented arbitrage opportunities to unscrupulous dealers. By obtaining Fuel at ZW$97.44 (Below US$82 cents using the parallel market rate), retailers and informal dealers can sell the commodity at the authorized prize of US$1.19/litre and make huge profits. This variance will bring back the long fuel queues and artificial shortages that characterized the market in 2019 and the first half of 2020. The huge spread also entrenches corruption in Zimbabwe's murkiest sectors.

Impact on corporate incomes

The current re-dollarization wave poses challenges to a number of corporates who have to follow to the regulatory soft peg that prevails on the Auction market while importing raw materials and procuring inputs or restocking using the parallel market rate. This means that such corporates cannot attract foreign currency from their customers and will likely suffer from foreign exchange related losses. A number of consumer goods manufacturers and retailers are caught in this dilemma, and they are losing market share to informal traders who can import and sell various merchandise at discounted prices in foreign currency.

Impact on balance of trade

Zimbabwe is heavily reliant on commodities exports with over 91% of foreign export receipts coming from mining and tobacco exports. The country's manufactured exports have dwindled over the years due to antiquated machinery, liquidity challenges, lack of capital and investment, high inflation rates, high costs of production and economic instability. This means that Zimbabwe is now a net importer of manufactured commodities, which creates perpetual demand for foreign currency to satisfy local consumption. The soft peg on currency acts as a deterrent to export growth (Since 30% of foreign receipts are settled using a pegged rate) while encouraging consumption of finished merchandise through giving cheap foreign currency to importers. The imbalance can only be resolved through a managed floating exchange rate where commercial banks act as match makers between importers and exporters with an efficient foreign exchange rate.

The exchange rate may be volatile in the short term but it will save the central bank from continuously printing money (managing inflation) and redirect foreign currency circulating in the informal sector to the formal economy. The exchange rate spread also discourages Gold mining production from primary producers who retain only 70% of the earnings when Small Scale and Artisanal miners get 100% in foreign currency. This deters production while providing loopholes for smuggling and diversion of Gold to small scale miners for onward side marketing.

Impact on confidence

Market confidence is the most important ingredient in the value of fiat currencies and exchange rate stability in an economy. Exporters and other foreign currency holders have to be confident that they will get a fair value for their hard earned foreign currency in the local financial market, while buyers have to be assured that they can always get foreign currency for their import needs whenever they need it. Players in the market must be happy to hold onto their Zimbabwean Dollar balances with assurance that the local unit will maintain its value in the near future. So far, exporters are still holding onto to over US$1 billion in foreign currency which cannot be traded because the pegged auction rate is divorced from the open market rate.

The balance of payments model of pricing currencies holds that foreign exchange rates are at an equilibrium level if they produce a stable current account balance. Zimbabwe, which runs a persistent trade deficit is experiencing a sustained shortage of foreign currency, which ultimately depreciates the value of its local currency. The soft peg is not sustainable and will not succeed in saving the Zimbabwean Dollar considering the amount of debt the central bank has to contract to stabilize the exchange rate and oil the auction market, which has limited independent sellers at the moment. The bank has to play a balancing act of managing money supply (inflation) while keeping exporters happy by crediting the equivalent local units to the retained foreign currency earnings.

Victor Bhoroma is an economic analyst. He holds an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ). Feedback: Email vbhoroma@gmail.com or Twitter @VictorBhoroma1.

Source - Victor Bhoroma
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's economic outlook for 2021

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Morocco sets the ball rolling for big boom in women's football

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Police hunting down Sikhala

4 hrs ago | 633 Views

COVID-19 fears in prisons

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police, army restore sanity in Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Ex-presidential aide's sons in land rage

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Bulawayo slum dwellers survive on sewer water

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Military chopper rescues marooned Chiredzi families

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

104 test positive to COVID-19 at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Gweru dams at full capacity

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Choruma burial today

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

'UZ defies lockdown'

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Dumb advisors, deaf Executive

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

RBZ backs down on exporters' free funds

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Nurses call off strike

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabweans enquire about using veterinary injection for COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mwonzora gleefully awaiting $2.72 m PPFA payout - reason why MDC will sell-out again come 2023

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe now a Vampire State

5 hrs ago | 534 Views

'Entire Zimbabwe declared COVID-19 hotspot'

6 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Be responsible or face the law

6 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa claims that Zanu-PF working with MDC-T to obliterate MDC Alliance

7 hrs ago | 866 Views

4 people rescued after being marooned along Mutirikwi river

7 hrs ago | 579 Views

Chin'ono arrested again

7 hrs ago | 1235 Views

UK bars travellers from Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Midnight armed robber nabbed

9 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Covid-19 scare at Trojan Mine

9 hrs ago | 836 Views

Picking the best sofa for your living room

11 hrs ago | 781 Views

Indeed, the US never been paragon of democracy, but laughable that a worse tyranny would dare comment

11 hrs ago | 479 Views

Covid-19 where does Africa stand?

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

Stanbic Bank to step up COVID-19 mitigation measures through digitisation

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

Keep knocking at Heaven's door with prayers to God

13 hrs ago | 376 Views

Sikhala to be arrested over a tweet?

13 hrs ago | 2992 Views

Trump's Capitol Hill barbarism to usurp people's vote; not only failed, it backfired

13 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer

13 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Modalities for exams tweaked

13 hrs ago | 662 Views

Mnangagwa, Mwonzora to share $100m, Chamisa excluded

16 hrs ago | 4608 Views

Anti-graft crack team seizes $2 billion assets

16 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Suspended council boss back at work, embroiled in new scam

16 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Econet data traffic volumes up 90%

17 hrs ago | 669 Views

Storm helps stranded travellers at Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 3286 Views

Zimbabwe govt says to re-engage new US admin

17 hrs ago | 670 Views

Banking sector job losses to intensify in 2021

17 hrs ago | 878 Views

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange faces major hurdles

17 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to grow by 2.9%'

17 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe saw influx of festive travellers

17 hrs ago | 250 Views

Lockdown discord costs business

17 hrs ago | 310 Views

School reaping off parents

17 hrs ago | 1029 Views

'SA infectious COVID-19 variant likely in Zimbabwe'

17 hrs ago | 761 Views

3 Bulawayo supply dams recommissioned

17 hrs ago | 637 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days