We shall overcome someday

Hope is key and hope with perseverance takes us to a level higher in life. Let us not lose hope in the fight against covid-19 and incapacitation infuriated by the Zanu PF government. We praise God for reaching this very new year, 2021, in spite of all the hardships we encountered in the year 2020 and before. The fight is not over but it's an ongoing process, it needs us to work as a united people more than ever. We can defeat covid-19 and injustice as long as we stick together. Of course not in the literally sense of not keeping distance.

To begin our chapter of this year, we need vision, guidance to keep our focus on the goal(s), and we need empathy over one another. Let us pray in unity to succeed and by HIS grace we will overcome all the obstacles in our lives.

Let us take a moment to pray:

God of justice and mercy, open our eyes to see you in the face of others mostly in those marginalized and the poor amongst us. Open our ears to hear you in the cries of the exploited, open our mouths that we take courage to defend you in the public and in private deeds. Remind us O Lord that what we do to the least of our brothers and sister, we do unto you. Above all Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love. Where there is injury, pardon. Where there is doubt, faith. Where there is despair, hope. Where there is darkness, light. Where there is sadness, joy. O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console. To be understood as to understand, to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive, it is in pardoning that we are pardoned, and it is in dying that we are born to Eternal Life. Lord bless our nation and deliver us from this pain we suffer everyday. Amen.

Dr. Takesure Tazvishaya.

