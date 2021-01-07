Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Exactly just how does Zimbabwe's ZANU PF expect South Africa to 'rein in' SABC's Mokoena - the Hopewell Chin'ono way?

33 secs ago | Views
As tensions between Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU PF party, and South Africa's ANC intensify - after the telling threats uttered by the former's director of information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, as he, typical of the Harare administration's tactics of coercion and force, blackmailed the latter into 'reigning in' (sic) the SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) foreign editor Sophie Mokoena, with the threat of 'leaking a bombshell' over last year's visit to Zimbabwe by an ANC delegation - one question keeps dominating my thoughts: "Just exactly how does ZANU PF expect the ANC to achieve this goal?"

Of course, to begin with, I personally do not envision the South Africans yielding to these primitive and savage scare tactics by their Zimbabwean fellow 'sisterly liberation movement' (tactics of which, we, in Zimbabwe have become all too familiar with, as they have always been the hallmark of this ruinous, repressive, and brutal regime) - as already evidenced by the uncharacteristic boldness exhibited by several high ranking ANC officials, most notably, its president Cyril Ramaphosa, national chairman Gwede Mantashe, and the country's finance minister Tito Mboweni, who have already expressed their utter disgust and revulsion at what they labelled, "a relationship with Zimbabwe (ZANU PF) that is filled with threats and intimidation", "abusive", and dared them to go ahead and "spill the beans".

However, what struck me as extremely telling about these threats and blackmail, was just how ZANU PF, and the Zimbabwe regime by extension (as the two are one, based on the Chinese model that they follow), expected the ANC to rein in Mokoena - which obviously includes, the entire public media, and other South African voices that would dare question the corrupt, atrocious, and bankrupting anti-people policies cruelly exercised by their northern neighbor.

Remember, any 'reining in', by definition, entails the use of control and power - not, persuasion.

Let us be very clear that, the ANC, as the oldest political party on the continent, fought a bitter struggle for 82 long years, in order to usher in democracy in South Africa, achieved in 1994 - such that, this is one principle that they will protect with their every fibre and fabric.

As failure to do so, would be huge a slap in the faces of such luminaries as Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo, and hundreds of thousands who lost their lives in the fight against apartheid, and everything that it represented.

Furthermore, the people of South Africa are not a weak, cowardly, and gullible lot, and are known for their intolerance of any undemocratic and anti-people activities by their government - as such, would not hesitate to take a firm stand against any such reckless and dangerous maneuvers.

That is why a quick comparison between the two countries' public broadcasters would easily tell a story of the nature of their democracies - or, lack of.

On one hand, we have the ZBC (Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation), which is nothing more than an unnecessarily expensive desk in the ruling ZANU PF party's information department, whose sole purpose is to blindly and brainlessly, parrot and praise every government/party policy and action, no matter how ridiculous, disastrous, or even murderous - whilst, on the other hand, there is the SABC, which clearly religiously adheres to the values and dictates of responsible public media, that is mandated to be the voice of the voiceless, and holding those in power accountable.

At the same time, the South Africa government has always ensured that these fundamental rights to media and expression freedoms are respected at all costs - thereby, has not interfered, and can not interfere, with the SABC (or, any other media, for that matter) editorial and staffing policies.

However, in Zimbabwe, the oppressive, threatening, and blackmailing regime has always been notorious (as the South Africans are now realizing) for dictating what should, or should not, be highlighted in the public (state) media - with reports awash of several staffers being disciplined, or fired, for apparently reporting the 'wrong thing' - in brazen violation of the country's constitution, which guarantees independent editorial policy, impartiality, and fair opportunity of divergent views and dessenting voices, in Section 61(4).

This unlawful and unwarranted interference, nonetheless, does not end with the public media - as, we have witnessed independent journalists, especially investigative, not only being publicly threatened by ZANU PF senior officials, but also being persecuted left, right, and centre - with some being arrested on spurious charges, without any convictions ever being arrived at.

An internationally known case in point - although, far from being the only one - is that of Hopewell Chin'ono, a renowned investigative journalist, who was openly threatened with arrest by the acting ZANU PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa, after publishing investigations into corrupt dealings surrounding government procurement of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPEs) from a dubious company, in which he fingered those linked to the country's first family.

Shortly after that, he was to be arrested three times, beginning July 2020 (and, the most recent being only a few days ago), on charges ranging from inciting public violence, obstruction of justice, and now publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state - of course, he has not been convicted on any of these, neither has he been arrested on whatever charges Chinamasa and his ZANU PF were threatening him of.

Legally, neither Zimbabwe, nor South Africa, can 'rein in' any journalist, or anyone else for that matter, for merely questioning and criticizing the actions of, whether its own or foreign, government and leadership. There is no such law in any truly democratic state.

Therefore, for ZANU PF to blackmail the ANC into 'reining in' Mokoena, and the broader community holding the government of Zimbabwe accountable to its people - we all would like to know exactly what the Zimbabweans are saying and expecting.

Are they, in fact, trying to force the South Africans to put through Sophie Mokoena, what they have done to Hopewell Chin'ono? Are they effectively bullying their southern neighbor into the politics of intimidation, persecution, and brutality that we in Zimbabwe have been subjected to for 40 years? That indeed, appears to be the case.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and speaker. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263733399640 / +263715667700, or Calls Only: +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump's channel

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Chamisa begs Twitter to ban Museveni

2 hrs ago | 936 Views

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

3 hrs ago | 2480 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

3 hrs ago | 799 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

3 hrs ago | 880 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

4 hrs ago | 1717 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

4 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

4 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

4 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police impound pushcarts

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

4 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

15 hrs ago | 1726 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

15 hrs ago | 1908 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

15 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

15 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

16 hrs ago | 798 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

16 hrs ago | 1368 Views

UZ student dupes colleague of $500

16 hrs ago | 958 Views

Crops on council land to be slashed

16 hrs ago | 559 Views

WATCH: Wetland victims regret

16 hrs ago | 816 Views

Zimbabwean appointed first International Bar Association President of African descent

16 hrs ago | 940 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability after first auction of the year

18 hrs ago | 1418 Views

WATCH: Matemadanda video causes a stir

20 hrs ago | 7992 Views

Mahere says police cells are 'unbearable'

20 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Sikhala lawfully before the courts, says Magistrate Nduna

20 hrs ago | 1497 Views

RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

20 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Sikhala challenges arrest

20 hrs ago | 706 Views

Judith Ncube warns vendors, small traders

20 hrs ago | 1409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days