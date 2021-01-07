Government to arrest those spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 and the vaccine

Opinion / Columnist

The CORONA VIRUS pandemic has shaken the world and gripped it with fear. In the last 24 hours I lost people very close to me due to COVID. there is no one who can say he does not know a family which lost a loved one to COVID. The major problem of COVID is that it will wipe out half of our population if it is not dealt with now. The only way we know how is the only way we have to use. The hygienic demands placed on us are not hard to follow but they have proven to be very effective. We have seen those who have been diagnosed of COVID before are again attacked by the second strain of COVID 19.The only hope the world holds is the Vaccine. Scientists world over rushed to their labs and came up with a vaccine. Now many countries are rolling out millions of doses for the people to have a chance to live again.Unfortunately people are now overwhelmed to the extent of being confused by showers of anti vaccine messages. We have thousands of audios and texts which are meant to scare many people away from the Vaccine. The sad thing is the world has kept silent as people are being bombarded by such trash. Cooked up and sexed up videos are being spread.Many are the ones who say the COVID is the end of the world. God himself spoke in Genesis 9:11 "I will establish My covenant with you: Never again shall all flesh be cut off by the water of a flood, nor shall there ever again be a flood to destroy and ruin the earth.". But in Zephaniah 3:8 God said"Therefore wait for me," declares the Lord, "for the day when I rise up to seize the prey. For my decision is to gather nations, to assemble kingdoms, to pour out upon them my indignation, all my burning anger; for in the fire of my jealousy all the earth shall be consumed."The world will be destroyed by fire and this will be a lesson for another day. So COVID will not destroy the earth but people will die and many more will die.In Oder to rescue humankind the scientists have come up with a Vaccine which is meant to save protect help and heal.It is not a secret that. CORONA virus needs vaccination. Over the years, vaccines have prevented countless cases of disease and disability, and have saved millions of lives. For example, polio, which caused approximately 50,000 cases each year in the U.S., was one of the most dreaded childhood diseases of the 20th century with annual epidemics. But, through successful vaccination programs around the world, polio is almost gone from the world. The CDC estimates that vaccination of children born between 1994 and 2018 in the U.S. will prevent 419 million illnesses, help avoid 936,000 deaths, and save nearly $1.9 trillion in total societal costs (that includes $406 billion in direct costs). This spread to our country we will serve billions by vaccinating people.Vaccination is a highly effective, easy way to keep your family and yourself safe. Vaccines are tested to ensure that they are safe and effective for children and humankind to receive at the doses.Vaccination is the most important thing we can do to protect ourselves and our children against ill health. They prevent up to 3 million deaths worldwide every year.Since vaccines were introduced in the UK, diseases like smallpox, polio and tetanus that used to kill or disable millions of people are either gone or seen very rarely. It is on that background that the scientists found it prudent to create a vaccine in this period of COVID.Other diseases like measles and diphtheria have been reduced by up to 99.9% since their vaccines were introduced.However, if people stop having vaccines, it's possible for infectious diseases to quickly spread again.Unfortunately, too often, our we learns of people who suffer from illness and disability from infectious, yet preventable diseases, or of families who mourn the devastating loss of loved ones from an illness that could have been prevented through vaccines. I have lost dear friends sisters and very important people to COVID. If only the vaccine was rolled out faster we would have been saying a different story.Vaccines Protect Individuals, Families and CommunitiesPeople must always remember that when you get vaccinated, you're not only protecting yourself, but you are also protecting your family and your community from contagious and dangerous diseases? If we have high vaccination rates in every community, we are able to keep diseases from spreading throughout the world. We have a Moral and legitimate duty to be vaccinated and forget all the inflammatory statements peddled by the losers all over the social media.None Vaccinating of preventable diseases can be very costly resulting in doctor's visits, hospitalizations, and premature deaths. Additionally, national, state and local outbreak responses also take a lot of time, money and manpower. Through timely vaccinations, it saves billions of dollars.Vaccines teach your immune system how to create antibodies that protect you from diseases.It's much safer for your immune system to learn this through vaccination than by catching the diseases and treating them.Once your immune system knows how to fight a disease, it can often protect you for many years.Having a vaccine also benefits your whole community through "herd immunity".If enough people are vaccinated, it's harder for the disease to spread to those people who cannot have vaccines. So accepting vaccine is a healing and preventive measure.People must not be misled by unsubstantiated messages on social media.All vaccines are thoroughly tested to make sure they will not harm you or your child or your family.It often takes many years for a vaccine to make it through the trials and tests it needs to pass for approval.Once a vaccine is being used in the it's also monitored for any rare side effects.Anyone can report a suspected side effect of vaccination to the doctors. In United Kingdom there is a Yellow card scheme which is mandated to flag any side effect caused by vaccination.Most of the side effects of vaccination are mild and do not last long.It's rare for anyone to have a serious allergic reaction to a vaccination. If this does happen, it usually happens within minutes.The person who vaccinates you will be trained to deal with allergic reactions and treat them immediately. With prompt treatment, you will make a good recovery.People are being scared to death by being killed through vaccination and yet they get courage to die from the pandemic. If fear drives you to your own death so why afraid to take the vaccine and die trying to survive than die doing nothing. People are worried because of theories they are getting from the social media.Most people are not concerned about vaccine ingredients and know that they are safe.The main ingredient of any vaccine is a small amount of bacteria, virus or toxin that's been weakened or destroyed in a laboratory first.This means there's no risk of healthy people catching a disease from a vaccine. It's also why you might see vaccines being called "live" or "killed" vaccines.Vaccines sometimes contain other ingredients that make the vaccine safe and more effective.There is no evidence that any of these ingredients cause harm when used in such small amounts.So for people to continue sending audios and videos which clearly seek to undermine the efforts of health authorities is murder.It is high time authorities must arrest those people who are peddling falsehoods about about the vaccine and about CORONA itself. This virus must be taken seriously we must take the vaccine and die trying. Those who are just scaring people are evil and they are bent to cause despondency and fear amongst the people.CORONA kills and it is real.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.Uk