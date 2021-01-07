Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF has started stealing, politisizing Plan International and Welfare help on Mutare Floods Disaster victims

2 hrs ago | Views
Partisian help of people who have been affected by Cyclone has started by Zanu pf members  in Mutare, dream house disaster.

Politics is now at play as Zanu members such as Moyo and Mrs Mpofu were given the task to write down the effected members.

Shockingly, they're writing and giving Zanu Pf members leaving some MDC member s who were also affected.

From the begining, giving Zanu pf ward and Constitutional mandate to write down names of the affected victims is uncostitional and not accepted.

The truth is help is coming from Plan International and Welfare but Zanu pf is grabbing this opportunity to politicize the whole process.

Now they are distributing food to Zanu pf members only leaving MDC affiliated members. Plan International and welfare help is now said it's from Esau Mupfumi, who is a Zanu pf candidate.

Through this, it's clear that Zanu pf is stealing from the people.

It's unfortunate that  Zanu pf government is taking the advantage of both lockdown and floods to manipulate and frog march people into bowing down to it.

If the government wanted to be fair enough, it was supposed to allow the recalled Ward Councillor and Constituency MP to also assess the situation and help the affected people.

The government must  not take advantages of  these disasters to put its candidates at limelight yet they have already failed.

Fanuel Chinowaita
Human Rights Defender and The Watchdog of the Community*



Source - Fanuel Chinowaita
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

38 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19, scary 29% positivity rate

57 mins ago | 175 Views

Bhasikiti says he never resigned from Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 509 Views

Edison Zvobgo's sister dies

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Former MDC MP dies

1 hr ago | 436 Views

Hunger forces Bulawayo residents to break lockdown regulations

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Cellphone thieves on the run

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Government to arrest those spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 and the vaccine

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe record its fourth straight trade monthly surplus

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

81% of Zimbabwe's primary schools do not have internet access

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Ramaphosa made a mistake by closing the borders'

3 hrs ago | 1404 Views

How to kill a country

4 hrs ago | 993 Views

Chamisa has 'nowhere to take his problems to' claims Matemadanda

5 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Zimbabwe cuts fuel import bill

5 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Trojan Mine becomes Covid-19 'hotspot'

6 hrs ago | 667 Views

Museveni accuses Facebook of arrogance and bias

8 hrs ago | 643 Views

US cancels observer mission for Uganda polls

8 hrs ago | 953 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono remanded in custody until Thursday

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Rushwaya granted $10,000 bail

8 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe Era

8 hrs ago | 580 Views

Food sovereignty in Zimbabwe is a human rights issue

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Exactly just how does Zimbabwe's ZANU PF expect South Africa to 'rein in' SABC's Mokoena - the Hopewell Chin'ono way?

9 hrs ago | 770 Views

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump's channel

11 hrs ago | 729 Views

Chamisa begs Twitter to ban Museveni

11 hrs ago | 2582 Views

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

12 hrs ago | 4984 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

12 hrs ago | 1280 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

12 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

12 hrs ago | 1491 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

12 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

13 hrs ago | 2628 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

13 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

13 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

13 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

13 hrs ago | 528 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

13 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

13 hrs ago | 487 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 540 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

13 hrs ago | 2352 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

13 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

13 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

13 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

13 hrs ago | 463 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

13 hrs ago | 239 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

Police impound pushcarts

13 hrs ago | 525 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

13 hrs ago | 480 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days