Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

All hope is not lost

1 hr ago | Views
Crushing the peoples' voices is not the answer. No nation has ever risen or built by crushing the voice of justice.

Zimbabwean citizens in all walks of life have been fighting for change at great personal cost including human life. Every move has been countered with brutality and counter violence or by the use if captured courts and state securities.

The leadership today is all after the opposition than improving the people's welfare.

There is a leadership disaster looming within the country. Our leaders have quickly forgotten what their mandate is. There is a lot of self centredness and leadership deficiencies.

Instead of fixing the ailing economy and attending to the ravaging #COVID19 pandemic that has caused a number of deaths in our hospitals and communities, the leaders have resorted to arresting whoever tweets about what is happening in the society.

Our government has reduced itself to a social media monitor.

This inept, corrupt, clueless and cruel government continue the overdrive in arresting MDC-Alliance leadership and political activists who interrogates its behaviour. To be precise, they lack the intelligence to govern.

Today we continue to see ugly events of the persecution and harassment of opposition leaders and political activists.

This is actually tarnishing the image of the country and not the opposition. One will start to wonder why the government spent a lot of money paying some American and British public relations companies to spruce up the image of the country and yet destroying it overnight.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has forgotten and must be reminded to go back to his inaugural statement at National Sports Stadium where he told the majority of Zimbabweans that he was different from Robert Mugabe and that he was doing things the new way. "The voice of the people is the voice of God", I qoute.

Today, we no longer have a sound judiciary, a sound police force, a sound military, a sound intelligence team, a sound speaker of Parliament. Our courts should be citadels of justice but we see a different scenario.

All these have been eroded and fallen by the way side. The Zanu PF government has defiled and captured all these institutions and we we are left with a void leadership.

Last year we saw the arrest of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and in 2021 the story continues with the arresting of Job Sikhala again and lately Fadzayi Mahere on spurious charges.

My question is - Will that arrest improve the country's ailing economy or reduce the spiralling inflation in the country. Are the trio holding back the success of the country?

Its unfortunate that we still have many of blind Bartemeous who think that this government will take us to a promised land. There is no justice in Zimbabwe as we speak. What is the rationale of locking people in leg irons in the 21st century as if they have committed gruesome crimes? All hope is not lost. The struggle continues.

Contacts
Twitter @Leokoni
Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
WhatsApp +27616868508

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

12 mins ago | 37 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

24 mins ago | 63 Views

The best sports in the World

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

39 mins ago | 22 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

42 mins ago | 56 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

43 mins ago | 37 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

57 mins ago | 49 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

3 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1121 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

3 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

4 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

6 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

6 hrs ago | 738 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

6 hrs ago | 1165 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

7 hrs ago | 3273 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

7 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

7 hrs ago | 402 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

7 hrs ago | 1603 Views

BCC workers down tools

7 hrs ago | 833 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

7 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

7 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

More floods predicted

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Harare cemetery turned into dumpsite

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Faults overwhelm Zesa's capacity

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Police call off search for bodies

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

Impact of new media on Zimbabwean politics

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Loga sweats over Khama, Musona injuries

7 hrs ago | 156 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days