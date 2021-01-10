Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Steer clear of loan sharks

32 secs ago | Views
"Sir, if those assets just decrease by 25% and they remain on our books, that loss will be greater than the entire market capitalisation of this company," said a young risk analyst named Peter Sullivan (Zachary Quinto) in a 2011 American drama film called Margin Call, written and directed by JC Chandor.

The principal story takes place over a 24hour period at a large Wall Street investment bank during the initial stages of the financial crisis of 2007–08. in the film, an unnamed investment bank begins a mass layoff on the trading floor during a normal business day. Among those let go is Eric Dale (Stanley Tucci), head of risk management.

Dale tries to speak about his current, unfinished project, first with human resources staff and then with desk head Will Emerson (Paul Bettany), but is told that this is no longer his concern. While being escorted out of the building he meets one of his risk analysts, Peter Sullivan, and gives him a USB stick to look at with a vague instruction to "be careful".

The film explores capitalism, greed and investment fraud. At the same time, it demonstrates the catastrophic effects of excessive leverage. When Sullivan works late night to finish Dale's project, he discovers that current volatility in the firm's portfolio of mortgage-backed securities had exceeded the historical volatility levels of the positions.

Because of excessive leverage, if the firm's assets decrease by 25%, the loss will be greater than the value of the firm, implying that the firm will go bankrupt.

While the film focuses on leverage at firm-level, there are lessons to take away when evaluating excessive debt at household or individual level. Piggy has noted with concern that the variability of income levels in Zimbabwe has forced certain individuals and households that engage "loan sharks".

As a result, many are finding themselves in a debt trap or financial black-hole whereby they remain in a vicious borrowing cycle.

Who are the loan sharks?

There has indeed been a proliferation of Micro Finance institutions (MFis) in Zimbabwe over the past years. The mainstream banking sector, which is dominated by the commercial banks such as CBZ, FBC, ZB Bank, NMB and First Capital Bank has also been pushing out micro-loan products to tap into small and medium sized businesses (SMEs).

The increase in the number of MFis in Zimbabwe has generally been viewed as a drive to promote financial inclusion. However, the subject of micro-financing is quite complex, particularly when looking at the Zimbabwean context.

Globally, we have seen how impact-investing and micro-financing has captured the world's attention. in fact, microfinance has emerged from the periphery of finance, offering hope for financial inclusion and poverty alleviation in most emerging nations.

However, there has been a level of criticism on "whether micro-lending really helps the poor". it should be highlighted that microfinance is a business. Many of those who lend money borrow it as well.

In some cases, loans offered may be expensive and short-term. The impact thereof could just be on basic household units and covering household expenses such as groceries or just for consumptive purposes.

Piggy notes that some neighborhood moneylenders (mostly unregulated) typically charge exorbitant monthly interest of as high as 100%.

As a result, individuals and households that engage "loan sharks" may find themselves in a debt trap or financial blackhole whereby they remain in a vicious borrowing-cycle.

The question that always remains is: could microfinance be another capitalist tool used to peddle unaffordable debt services just for the financiers to increase their wealth?

That said, the government has come with policies that are aimed at improving policing mechanisms. in conclusion, it is important for individuals and households to steer clear of the unregulated "loan sharks" and always work within their credit limits whenever they need to access loans.

------
Matsika is the head of research at Morgan & Co and founder of piggybankadvisor.com. batanai@morganzim.com/ batanai@piggybankadvisor.com or +263 783 584 745.

Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army-linked Anjin grabs richest diamond claim

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Mnangagwa must stop selective application of the law' - Pete's sake, he is a tyrant and that is what tyrants do

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Local firms vie for CSC

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa supporters harass 'Mwonzora MP'

5 mins ago | 8 Views

One COVID-19 death per hour

6 mins ago | 5 Views

'Brace for more demolitions in Harare'

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Sikhala says he has been arrested 65 times without conviction

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Chitungwiza faces hurdles in illegal structures demolition

9 mins ago | 5 Views

MDC led BCC criticised for buying wrong equipment

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Ex-Zipra cadre threatened with eviction from Castle Arms

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe invites tenders for oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Landela buying spree raises stink

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Failed Zimbabwe govt economic policy met with excuses

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Man in court for defrauding Zinara of US$21,000

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe prisons a death trap, says EU

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Prospect Resources not concerned about Zimbabwe sovereign risk

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 recovery rate drops drastically

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Town clerk tests Covid positive

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Student languishes in jail after calling for revolution against Mnangagwa

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF's 5 million votes achievable, claims Shakespeare Maya

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Mother denies baby's death in Sikhala case

19 mins ago | 30 Views

SA MPs call for one-stop border concept at Beitbridge

20 mins ago | 14 Views

47 die of Covid-19 in 24 hours in Zimbabwe

20 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe to get over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe in key post-Brexit UK investment indaba

21 mins ago | 14 Views

Drop charges against Chin'ono, Mahere and Sikhala, demands Amnesty International

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe to demolish illegal upmarket homes, lodges in Victoria Falls

23 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe era

10 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zimbabwe implements crucial telecom oversight technology

10 hrs ago | 609 Views

5 test positive at Marondera roadblock

11 hrs ago | 1929 Views

MDC Alliance activists' arrests 'ploy for sanctions renewal'?

11 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Please help find his relatives and parents

11 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Cannabis growers jailed 8 years

14 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

14 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe remains in extreme poverty range

15 hrs ago | 694 Views

Malema urges Zimbabweans to find 'creative' ways to enter SA

15 hrs ago | 4030 Views

Chin'ono says 'Courts must not be used as 'an instrument of political persecution'

16 hrs ago | 901 Views

US$500K cash recovered in US$2.5 million heist

17 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

17 hrs ago | 1880 Views

The best sports in the World

18 hrs ago | 272 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

18 hrs ago | 431 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

18 hrs ago | 941 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

18 hrs ago | 402 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

18 hrs ago | 389 Views

All hope is not lost

18 hrs ago | 520 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

20 hrs ago | 519 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

20 hrs ago | 523 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days