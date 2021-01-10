Minister throws party in violation of lockdown

Opinion / Columnist

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe allegedly hosted a party at his Dorking farm during the weekend.Apparently, over a hundred people attended the party and social distancing was not observed. People at the party did not have their masks on.This gathering was in direct contravention to the government's lockdown regulations. Vice President Dr. Chiwenga made it expressly clear that crowds of more than 30 are now prohibited.Chillspot records producers Fantan and Levels were arrested and sentenced to 6 months in prison for violating lockdown regulations.Ordinary people are arrested daily for not wearing their masks, while the minister of Home Affairs who is tasked with enforcing regulations is breaking the very same regulations.