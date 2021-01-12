Pfizer, aided by British govt trying to manipulate Zimbabwe over COVID-19 vaccine?

Opinion / Columnist

Serious issue 🔥🔥 1/6 Pfizer, aided by British GVT via @HMAMelanieR is trying to manipulate Zimbabwean GVT over #COVID19 vaccines: Nobody knows long term impact of mRNA vaccines. So they want indemnity from all future liability & lawsuits. Our people must know & discuss. pic.twitter.com/hnulXkucz2

