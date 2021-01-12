'Zimbabwe (Zanu-PF) and China enjoys excellent relations' - of course, China is guarantor of no regime change

Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF and its apologists are renowned for their single-mindedness belief in offence as not only the best but only defence. It is, therefore, a novelty to see them scrambling to mount a rear-guard defensive action!"Zimbabwe does not hold China responsible for the emergence and spread of Covid-19 and the two countries continue to enjoy excellent relations, Government has said," reported the Zanu-PF controlled Sunday Mail."This follows the circulation of a purported telephone conversation between the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and political activist-cum-journalist Simba Chikanza where he infers that Government blames China for the pandemic."Of course, "Zimbabwe does not hold China responsible for the emergence and spread of covid-19!" It was a Freudian slip of the tongue on the part of Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri!In other words, Zimbabwe holds China responsible; everyone knows China, being a secretive nation, tried to keep the outbreak a secret and thus giving the virus a head start. And like everyone else, Zimbabwe has been making a concerted and conscientious effort never to publicly accuse China of anything!Indeed, when the number of coronavirus cases and deaths started to soar in Europe and the Americas in March and April 2020; USA President Donald Trump blamed China. He insisted in calling it "The China virus!" It was none other than Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri who said the virus was God's punishment of the West for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe.Officially, Zimbabwe has one of the lowest per capita coronavirus cases and deaths in the world but only because the Zanu-PF government, like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is super sensitive about criticism and so has been under-reporting the figures.However, the coronavirus cases and deaths have soared in the last month Zimbabwe's wilfully inadequate health care service was quickly overwhelmed. In her interview with Simba Chikanza, Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri described how she had been running around like a headless chicken trying to get medical help for a relative with covid-19."Zimbabweans are dying. This is serious. Covid 19 is serious," a tearful Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri told Chikanza."The Chinese, the disease is now on a fresh peak now. Cases are rising again. They are the ones who started their experiments and things got out of hand and now their experiments are costing us. They cannot control this now. They have costed us…. those whom we call our all-weather friends, look at what they have done to us."At moments such as this, it is near impossible to keep up the phoney lies bottled in.The gene is out of the bottle; Zimbabwe, just like many other nations out there, blames China for the coronavirus. The CCP's lack of democratic accountability and its obsession with secrecy to hide its blundering failures is costing us all the earth!The Zanu-PF regime and its apologists' rear-guard action claiming Zimbabwe is not blaming China for the coronavirus is futile. The gene is out of the bottle and cannot be put back."We wish to make it clear that the sentiments expressed do not reflect the position of the Government of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe and China enjoy excellent relations," continued the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.Rubbish! Zimbabwe's so-called "excellent" relationship is one of the tick to the cow; the tick gets all the blood it wants and get so bloated it cannot even move, the cow gets absolutely no benefit from the relation. Indeed, the Zimbabwe cow has been sucked dry it is weak and sickly."An army-linked miner, Anjin Investments (Pvt) Ltd, grabbed the most lucrative diamond claim in Marange from a firm owned by the government after being relicensed under unclear circumstances, it has emerged," reported The Independent/Bulawayo 24 last week."Investigations carried out with support from Information for Development Trust, a non-profit organisation helping journalists to expose corruption and bad governance, established that Anjin has effectively taken over Portal B, a diamond-rich zone in Marange that was being mined by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), a government outfit set up in 2016."The root cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown and political paralysis is corruption and the wholesale looting in Marange has become the epicentre of it all.In 2016 Robert Mugabe revealed that the country was being swindled out of a staggering US$ 15 billion in diamond revenue. The one nation that has been behind the looting in Marange is China, Anjin is a Chinese company.Mugabe fell-out with the Chines big-time accusing them not fulfilling their promise to fund Zimbabwe's mega-deals. The Chinese, in turn, accused Mugabe of not paying his debts. Mugabe booted out Anjin out of Marange.It is widely believed the Chinese played a major role in Zimbabwe's November 2017 military coup which booted Mugabe out of office. Mnangagwa was the chief beneficiary of the coup and he not only arranged for Anjin's return but, as we can now see, claim the most lucrative diamond claim!It has been said Zimbabwe is stuck with this corrupt and tyrannical Zanu-PF dictatorship because China will never allow free, fair and credible elections and regime change. Never!The destiny of Zimbabwe is not and has never been in the hands ordinary Zimbabweans but in the Chinese!Oh please, we are not all stupid and blind not to know the difference between "Zimbabwe and China enjoy excellent relations!" and "Zanu-PF and China enjoy excellent relations!"