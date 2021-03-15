Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

We need a proper Business Model to run this country

15 Mar 2021 at 12:24hrs | Views
Government has a duty and obligation to attend to national issues raised by citizen's perspective, if they really want to retire with dignity. We have issues at hand which must be attended to, and moreover, Government must play a pivotal role to ensure citizens are acquainted with proper information regarding nature of deals we have as a country.

Six things which Mnangagwa's Government must attend to :

1. Review of Investment policy

2. Role of State Procurement Board

3. Foreign policy

4. Property Rights

5. Investor's confidence

6. Human Rights obligations

We cannot have a situation, where someone wakes up early morning to evict over 15 000 people using a statutory instrument, using all State powers at their disposal, to evict legal resettled communal farmers in Chiredzi, paving way for corrupt illicit dealers in the name of purported Dendairy investors. This is purely a shameful act which the Government itself must be ashamed of as a nation. The truth of the matter is that, the deal has more people around it, who are protecting their own interests.

Government is reviewing land reform program, and there are several farms lying idle, and why evicting over 15000 villagers to pave way for Dendairy investors? What this simply means is that, some top officials have kickbacks or certain percentage in the dairy project, and this does not serve any national interests , rather personal and selfish gains.

We need a proper Business Model to run this country. In a country with too many potholes, Government finds it worthy to purchase over 50 buses at any undisclosed amount which raises fear that some are pocketing more funds than the official regulation.

At the moment, Government deals do not reflect any business model, but theft of public funds and corruption.

Solutions to our country

1. Remove political cadres from State Companies

2. Strategic Privatization of State companies

3. Nature of deals must be disclosed to the public

4. Role of Parliament on proper legislation of all Economic activities

5. Any deal must be backed by Parliament and citizen's perspective

6. We want a practical Government to address Economic Recovery framework. We have too many deals , ground breaking ceremonies on paper, with no tangible results

7. Corporate business ethics is a key priority in National Development

8. We need Strategic Thinkers around key areas of Governance

9. Tax thresholds must be reviewed

10. We need proper Sound Development Policy for National building

So far, all deals are not inspiring, and they lack public confidence.

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is the Head of Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking - ZIST, and he can be contacted at countrydirectorzist@co.zw



Source - Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1093 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 374 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1663 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1134 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3093 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days