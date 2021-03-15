Opinion / Columnist

Government has a duty and obligation to attend to national issues raised by citizen's perspective, if they really want to retire with dignity. We have issues at hand which must be attended to, and moreover, Government must play a pivotal role to ensure citizens are acquainted with proper information regarding nature of deals we have as a country.Six things which Mnangagwa's Government must attend to :1. Review of Investment policy2. Role of State Procurement Board3. Foreign policy4. Property Rights5. Investor's confidence6. Human Rights obligationsWe cannot have a situation, where someone wakes up early morning to evict over 15 000 people using a statutory instrument, using all State powers at their disposal, to evict legal resettled communal farmers in Chiredzi, paving way for corrupt illicit dealers in the name of purported Dendairy investors. This is purely a shameful act which the Government itself must be ashamed of as a nation. The truth of the matter is that, the deal has more people around it, who are protecting their own interests.Government is reviewing land reform program, and there are several farms lying idle, and why evicting over 15000 villagers to pave way for Dendairy investors? What this simply means is that, some top officials have kickbacks or certain percentage in the dairy project, and this does not serve any national interests , rather personal and selfish gains.We need a proper Business Model to run this country. In a country with too many potholes, Government finds it worthy to purchase over 50 buses at any undisclosed amount which raises fear that some are pocketing more funds than the official regulation.At the moment, Government deals do not reflect any business model, but theft of public funds and corruption.Solutions to our country1. Remove political cadres from State Companies2. Strategic Privatization of State companies3. Nature of deals must be disclosed to the public4. Role of Parliament on proper legislation of all Economic activities5. Any deal must be backed by Parliament and citizen's perspective6. We want a practical Government to address Economic Recovery framework. We have too many deals , ground breaking ceremonies on paper, with no tangible results7. Corporate business ethics is a key priority in National Development8. We need Strategic Thinkers around key areas of Governance9. Tax thresholds must be reviewed10. We need proper Sound Development Policy for National buildingSo far, all deals are not inspiring, and they lack public confidence.Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is the Head of Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking - ZIST, and he can be contacted at countrydirectorzist@co.zw