Zanu-PF Mash Central province due for elections

15 Mar 2021 at 12:29hrs | Views
ZANU PF Provincial Executives are meant to derive their power and mandate to lead from the masses not a select few individuals sitting in a private corner who determine who should be coopted to which post.

Mashonaland Central is currently lead by a chairman who was coopted to the position and does not have a mandate from the people.

It comes as no surprise that a number of provincial executives are also coopted and not elected. This makes Kazembe Kazembe the Commander in chief of the Co-option brigade.

The past week the Co-option brigade tried smuggling Innocent Gorerino into the Vice chairman's Post which was left vacant after Walter Kanhanga was promoted to the Politburo.

The attempted Co-option was an insult to senior party members from SHAMVA such as Mapiki who are more senior and experienced than Gorerino.

5 of the party's 10 provinces are now due for elections, these are Bulawayo, Harare, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central.

Mashonaland Central party members started demanding provincial elections in 2019. The Politburo now needs to resolve the issue of provincial structures as the party embarks on a drive to secure 5 million votes in 2023.

The ZANU PF Politburo needs to address the Provincial structures as they are an important cog in the mobilisation drive. A coopted executive does not have nor does it hold a mandate from the people and it might face resistance from the people.

Claris Magwenzi
Political Analyst


Source - Claris Magwenzi
