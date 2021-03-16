Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Makandiwa a 'Sanballat and Tobiah' of our time

16 Mar 2021 at 17:19hrs | Views
Over decades and if not centuries, the world vaccinated and controlled measles. The world vaccinated and stopped polio in its tracks. Tuberculosis is under control because of vaccination. The same goes with many other diseases that inflicted human nature at some point in the history of mankind.

Today hope is that COVID-19 can become a disease of the past by the same template, the virus like its predecessors will be once again stopped by the vaccine.

Resources have been mobilised and synergies have been established to ensure that head immunity is achieved within the shortest period of time to serve lives.
 
However, in recent months, news has been awash with different views about the COVID-19 vaccines especially the Chinese Sinopharm currently being rolled out in the country to frontline workers such as health professionals, border post officials and security forces.

Some of the views are detrimental to human race; they are toxic, and anti-human. In short, some of the views are hazardous as they are meant to frustrate Government's efforts to roll out the vaccine.

Various theories were put forward, memes were designed, and cartoons were drawn especially against the vaccine.

What is most surprising and disturbing is that non-experts in the medical field, opposition politicians, political activists and cad religious leaders made more noise than experts, discouraging the uptake of the vaccine and questioning the contents of same.

Some of the critics of the COVID-19 vaccine were cautioned that they should know the ingredients of the beef or pork sausages before knowing the particles of the vaccine.

Among the cad religious leaders is Emmanuel Makandiwa, Leader and Founder of the United International Family Church (UFIC.)
The big question which will be explored in future is why the experts were less loud than those with no knowledge about the vaccine. Maybe the answer is in the old adage, an empty vessel makes more noise.

In one of his rants about the vaccine, Makandiwa had this to say, "We want to see the test subject 10 years after vaccination before it is given to people. Have they created that place that the person gets in for five (5) minutes representative of five (5) years? How are you going to manipulate the process so as to monitor the behaviour of the subject after vaccination?  So don't tell me that there is going to be a vigorous test of vaccines, is there a place?

"We want to see the subject first because you can't tell me that you administer the vaccine to one person today and the following day, you say it's safe for use by everyone. The problem now is that when people begin to see the darker side of this thing, it will be too late. By the time you realise that you have put the wrong thing into people's bodies, what you are going to need to neutralise the vaccines and to recreate the DNA that you would have distorted and to restore the pattern that you would have tampered with in the human body. Some may say I want to discourage people from receiving the only solution. Who said it's the only solution? I asked this question last time, the virus has changed so many times and we are still holding onto the vaccine that was created for the first virus.

"No one is explaining that. You must understand that these people are very cunning. Don't believe these world leaders that are being vaccinated on television; that is not your vaccine. That is not even a vaccine, that's a lie! Our leaders are not like Jesus, they are never ready to die for people. You rather all die so that they can live. They can't be the first ones to receive this thing, why should you be deceived."

In the book of Nehemiah in the Bible, Sanballat and Tobiah were local governors who strongly opposed Nehemiah's helping the Jews. The two mocked God's people and tried to discourage them. Sanballat and Tobiah planned a surprise attack against God's people, but God's people found out. They kept working rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem—with a trowel in one hand and a sword in the other.

Makandiwa is a Sanballat and Tobiah of our time. He is an enemy of progress. Nehemiah 2 verse 10 records that Sanballat and Tobiah were upset about Nehemiah's work: "When Sanballat the Horonite and Tobiah the Ammonite official heard about this, they were very much disturbed that someone had come to promote the welfare of the Israelites."

In the same manner Makandiwa is upset that Government is promoting the welfare of Zimbabweans through the COVID-19 vaccine.
Like Nehemiah and his team, Government is pressing on with the COVID-19 vaccination programme despite massive opposition from some sections of the society, the Sanballats and Tobiahs of this world.

All things being equal, Makandiwa should be charged with incitement as he is inciting people to shun the vaccine meant to save lives in the country.

It is also because of people like Makandiwa, that the Patriotic Bill is in motion as what he is peddling is unpatriotic.
Those debating the bill should expedite the process to punish people like Makandiwa.

Source - Tirivanhu Kateera
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1080 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days