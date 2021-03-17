Politics of the stomach choking Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

It is really sad and beyond imagination to see democracy being shoved into the blast furnace with the aim of creating a one party state.Is recalling members of parliament by any chance going to solve or improve the country's economic, social and political challenges bedevelling the country or its designed to create a Chinese model of politics through weakening the people's struggle?I see Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora are struggling to stand on their feet to lure the electorate after they recalled some members of parliament. They are not even getting stronger.Honestly people are very much aware of the fact that this so called new dispensation under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has nothing to offer and is just there to decimate the opposition, loot the country's resources and self enrichment not the improvement of people's lives.About 70% of Zimbabweans are living under the poverty datum line and cannot afford even two decent meals per day. They are scrounging from one day to the other and go home with nothing whilst these political bourgeoisie are excelling every day in self preservation.In that area surely they deserve a place in the Guinness book of world records.What is the main reason of parading members who have left politics long time ago and have now defected to another party. Will voters take such candidates seriously or get tricked by their political posture and grandstanding.It's like parading former Dynamos player and coach Moses 'Bambo' Chunga to play for Highlanders 'Bosso' Football ClubSuch a move would be beyond imagination.Most of these tired politicians who cannot match modern day politics are glory hunters seeking to be re admitted or accommodated into Zanu PF gravy train which is mostly known through looting country's resources and corruption.They were denied and rejected by the people and could not access those privileges of parly allowances, laptop and a car. They have now resorted to finding ways to feed themselves together with their spouses.These opportunists are out, but I just feel bad for the late Morgan Tsvangirai who was surrounded and trusted these political prostitutes dressed in sheep's skins when they were actually wolves. The likes of Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora, Obert Gutu, Tracey Mutinhiri and the forgotten James Makore.Those rejoining Zanu PF must be applauded for exercising their democratic rights. The cleansing process should not stop but must come as a bonus to MDC-Alliance. The residue must be kept in a safe place.To be honest and precise these people who are joining Zanu PF are as good as used oil which cannot be put in an engine under a service. They are finished and have lost the viscosity.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter - @LeokoniWhatsApp - +27616868508