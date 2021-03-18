Opinion / Columnist
Biti recall meant to stymie corruption fight
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's anti-people, dictatorial regime has unlawfully recalled MDC Alliance vicepresident Tendai Biti from Parliament to thwart his anti-corruption drive in the Public Accounts Committee.
At the time of the recall early this week, Biti was due to table the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) and Command Agriculture reports and was leading the Zesa and land baron inquiries.
The latest round of unlawful recalls also affected Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizvo), Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane), Willias Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South) and Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula).
The recalls are patently unlawful and follow a letter written by a person who had no authority to do so.
Mnangagwa's attempt to usurp the people's agenda will not succeed.
The continued onslaught on the will of the people and civil liberties must be fought tooth and nail through a citizens' convergence for change.
Mnangagwa's illegitimate regime is an enemy of the people. He has bludgeoned democracy and tainted Parliament with his legitimacy crisis.
Source - newsday
