African education has many surprising outcomes
THE African education system has many surprising outcomes. The smartest students pass with first class marks and get admission to medical and engineering schools.
The second class students get MBAs and LLBs to manage the first class students. The third class students enter politics, and rule both first and second class students.
The failures join the army and control politicians who, if they are not happy with, they kick or kill. Best of all, those who did not attend any school, become prophets and witch doctors, and everybody follows them!
Nxaaa
