Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Govt offers 75% to civil servants

6 secs ago | Views
The GOVERNMENT will table an improved 75 percent salary increment offer for civil servants when negotiations for a new pay deal resume this week.

Cabinet has approved a staggered 75 percent pay increment offer for civil servants, with authorities ready to effect a 25 percent salary bump this month, which will be followed by a 50 percent pay increase in June.

Public sector worker representatives rejected the initial 25 percent during the last round of negotiations a fortnight ago before the talks adjourned to allow for consultations.

The National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) - the body under which the Government discusses conditions of service with its workers — is expected to convene this week for the latest round of talks.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima told The Sunday Mail that the Government was currently in a position to only offer a 25 percent salary increment.

"We are still consulting within the Government to see how best we can handle the situation with workers. I will be briefing Cabinet on the situation soon," said Minister Mavima.

"But what we are offering, which is what Cabinet has also agreed to, is that we give them a 75 percent salary increment between now and June.

"The 25 percent will come now and the 50 percent in June.

"So we will be having our NJNC meeting soon and we will know then if they accept it or not, but we are positive."

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) secretary-general Mr David Dzatsunga said the Government was yet to communicate its latest offer.

"Well the latest offer has not yet been communicated to us officially, but we always consult with our members first should such an offer be tabled," said Mr Dzatsunga.

"What we have always said is that we have not yet reached a point of industrial action, we are giving dialogue a chance and we are still in negotiations with the Government.

"For now, we are waiting for the Government to come up with a better offer than the 25 percent they came up with the last time.

"Our only misgiving is that the Government is taking too long to come up with another offer yet workers are genuinely incapacitated."

Schools open without incident

The latest offer will come as teachers go back to school under Phase Two of schools' opening, which covers all classes that are not sitting for public examinations this year.

Examination classes opened

without incident last week amid fears of industrial action by some teacher unions.

Worker representatives have been demanding implementation of Covid-19 safety protocols and provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for teachers when schools open, aside from their salary increment demands.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education director of communication and advocacy, Mr Taungana Ndoro, said all was set for the opening of schools under Phase Two.

He said the Government had acquired enough PPE for teachers and staff.

"We have had a successful opening week with both teachers and pupils reporting for classes," Mr Ndoro said.

"Preparations for the second phase opening are going on quite well. We are still in negotiations with teachers pertaining their remuneration and the larger teacher unions have indicated that their members will attend classes while negotiations go on.

"Vaccination of teachers has already started and the process is also going on quite well."

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (zimta) chief executive officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said teachers were ready to return to work.

"We know that the mindset of the educators and the mindset of the learners is geared towards education," said Dr Ndlovu during a programme on ZTN Television last week.

"In our consultations with union members, we have found it very necessary to have the in-person learning resuscitated in our schools despite the numerous challenges that are still there.

"So, yes we are ready as teachers and pupils, our mindset is geared for the opening, but there are a lot of things which are still required for us to have an ideal environment.

"We still need to do a wide distribution of PPE especially for rural schools as well as giving teachers' demands serious attention.

"We want to continue putting in strategies that will motivate both the learner and teacher so we can go to work while the Government is addressing our concerns."

Source - sundaymail
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Prophet by day, sangoma by night

40 secs ago | 0 Views

Yes, you can legislate for patriotism

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Danger lurking at passport offices

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Another bloodbath at Zupco

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Tobacco pricing headache

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

9 mins ago | 18 Views

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

22 mins ago | 25 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

31 mins ago | 51 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

39 mins ago | 40 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

55 mins ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

60 mins ago | 125 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

12 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

12 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

12 hrs ago | 497 Views

African education has many surprising outcomes

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

U.S.-based Zimbabwean man pounded wife with hammer, set family house on fire

13 hrs ago | 1468 Views

'Zimbabwe churches not honest brokers'

17 hrs ago | 1625 Views

2023 increasingly looks like a lost cause for Zimbabwe opposition

17 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Mudenda to drop inept Parly chairpersons

17 hrs ago | 720 Views

Civil servants push for better salaries

17 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

20 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Detective stabbed to death

21 hrs ago | 3363 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

23 hrs ago | 1527 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days