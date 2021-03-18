Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Catching up with Lovemore Majaivana

18 secs ago | Views
IT was quite refreshing to be able to speak to Lovemore Majaivana again after 13 years. False rumours had begun to do the rounds that he was dead.

In 2008, we boarded the same flight from Harare. I was going to England while he and his children were on their way to the United States. Although I went to Philadelphia the following year and to New York in 2013, despite my concerted effort to search for him, I could not locate Majaivana. I was frustrated. It is only after all these years that I managed to speak to him last week.

The conversation started with him consoling me over Bunny Wailer's death. "I am sorry about Bunny Wailer's death. I know that you knew him well. How are you? I sometimes read your articles", he said.

During the conversation, I asked him whether he is continuing with music in the US as we have not heard any new material from him for quite a long period now. He informed me that he has not done anything musically for a while as he has had many disappointments from fellow brothers who are always at their best when they are drunk.

"They are not supportive of my music career at all. Once a sailor will always be a sailor. The smell of the sea might lure me back into music. Maybe, one day I might do something with Albert Nyathi as he is keen to do collaborations with me. We have been toying with the idea for some time now," he said.

The last question I asked him before we got cut off was how he is managing to keep the wolf from the door. He told me that he is working in a bank and that was giving him enough money to avert hunger and to keep him clothed and sheltered.

Majaivana is contemplating coming to Zimbabwe to give a performance once the Covid-19 pandemic is over. We shall wait and see whether he has still got it. Many young people born in the 1990s and after do not know who Majaivana is. I will tell you.

"Majaivana" means "a great dancer". Majaivana earned his name because of his agility and dazzling act while on stage.

Majaivana was born Lovemore Tshuma on December 14, 1952 in Mambo township, Gweru, where his father was a priest while his mother led the church choir.

The family later moved to Bulawayo in the 1960s where Majavaina continued with his primary education.

Because his upbringing was now in a Ndebele environment, he found it only natural to sing Ndebele traditional songs at school.

This singing later developed into a career after leaving school.

According to Lovemore, both his mother and grandmother used to sing to him some Ndebele folk songs which he in turn translated into pop music, better known as inquzu in the southern region of Zimbabwe.

Like many youths of his time, Lovemore became a singer without the approval of his parents.

Most parents thought that music could never be a career for anyone.

As a result, Lovemore used to sneak out in the evenings to rehearse with groups such as The High Chords and the Echoes in Bulawayo.

It was only after he had won the best vocalist slot at the Trade Fair in 1977 that his parents became aware of the fact that Lovemore was now taking music seriously.

Because of his thick baritone voice and his excellent choreography on stage, a lot of musicians became interested in working with him.

This led to stints at places such as Honde Valley Hotel and Marisha Nightclub where Majaivana became a local hero.

He also made an attempt at playing the guitar and drums. After the death of his father, he joined the Elbow Band which only lasted for a short period.

In 1980, after playing in Bulawayo for four years, he went to Harare and formed his own band, The Job's Combination (named after Job's Nightclub, which was owned by then businessman Job Kadengu, now late) where the group was the resident band.

It was not until 1983 that Lovemore started churning out albums with his backing band, The Job's Combination. Memorable tracks from some of his best albums include Okwabanye (some people only take but never give), Mama Ngivulele (Mother please give me your blessing), Isitimela (a lover blaming the train for going with his girlfriend), Ukhozi (the hawk taking away a child) and Salanini Zinini (farewell to all my friends). Maybe the latter song is what propelled him to leave for the States.

Majaivana had the opportunity to share the stage with Bob Marley during Independence Day celebrations in Zimbabwe in 1980 and later with musical giants such as Dorothy Masuka and Hugh Masekela.

The Job's Combination was also involved in teaming up with the blind singer Fanyana Dube, performing various popular musical idioms including Ndebele songs.

They had several successful singles early on, and their debut album, Isitimela, was a big seller.

After some misunderstandings while playing with The Job's Combination at Job's Nightclub in Harare, Majaivana was forced to leave the band and worked as a Dairibord milk salesman for a short while.

However, his passion for music was still very strong and despite his ambition to get rich and buy all the luxuries he desired, he went on to team up with the Real Sounds for about two months. He left the band over money issues and was angry and disillusioned for a while. This is how he put it: "By now I should be driving a big car, wearing a suit and doing a fine job that society respects such as doctor, lawyer, accountant and so forth, but instead, I have spent 15 years of my life lining other people's pockets. Sure, they didn't force me to, but now I want to get out. Playing at a nightclub is never satisfactory because people come firstly to drink and to talk to their friends, whereas on the road they come for the show. "

The turning point in his career came when he joined the Zulus, a band from Victoria Falls which featured two of his brothers.

Having a stable base from which to work from saw Majaivana and his band releasing an album of traditional folk songs titled Salanini Zinini, which he and his brothers had learned from their mother in 1984.

From then, popularity steadily grew especially in Harare where he had bought a house along Bannister Road in Braeside.

In 1985, he travelled back to Bulawayo to team up with his brother Anderson Tshuma (vocals) and several other musicians who included Frank Mapfumo (trombone), Bhikiza Mapfumo (drums), Yutah Dube (bass), Bee Sithole (guitar) and Paddle Ndlovu (keyboards).

They called themselves the Zulu Band. Without wasting time, an album was recorded. This put Majaivana back on the music scene.

With the strength of this album, I facilitated a tour of the United Kingdom for him and his Zulu Band.

In 1987 while touring England, he recorded the album Jiri with the Zulu Band which was dedicated to the late Jairos Jiri, a man who had been responsible for establishing a charitable organisation which looked after people with disabilities.

The album sold very well during the UK tour and it was during this period that I interacted with multitudes of Ndebele and Zulu-speaking people based in Britain who came to support Majaivana's concerts.

In 1993 after the death of his bass guitarist, Dube, Majaivana decided to quit music. By 1995 he still had not staged a show and was now concentrating on his private business of buying and selling furniture items.

A few years later, Majaivana left Zimbabwe for the US.

Since then, he has kept a tight lid on what he is up to over there and although news came out that he had recorded an album in the US, that album has not yet reached these shores.

We are not sure whether Majaivana has quit music forever or will make a comeback. It is a question of wait-andsee. What we know for sure is the fact that Majaivana has been a great inspiration for most of the musicians that have come from Matabeleland such as Jeys Marabini, Solomon Skuza, Sandra Ndebele, Afrika Revenge, Willis Watafi, Busi Ncube and Albert Nyathi.

We are all anxiously looking forward to his next musical venture.

-----
Feedback: frezindi@gmail.com

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shock over high numbers of stateless learners in Matabeleland

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Mines ministry petitioned over Chinese mine

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Alarm over schools

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Lockdowns reduce Zimra revenues

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe borders to open soon, says Mthuli Ncube

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF strengthens factions ravaged structures

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates new Tanzania President

6 mins ago | 5 Views

'Broadcasters should speak all national languages'

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Fireworks expected at Bosso AGM

7 mins ago | 5 Views

NRZ to bring back electric trains

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Why I decided to join Zanu-PF

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Govt offers 75% to civil servants

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Prophet by day, sangoma by night

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Yes, you can legislate for patriotism

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Danger lurking at passport offices

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Another bloodbath at Zupco

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Tobacco pricing headache

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

19 mins ago | 36 Views

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

28 mins ago | 29 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

32 mins ago | 34 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

41 mins ago | 82 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

49 mins ago | 53 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

1 hr ago | 149 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

12 hrs ago | 2803 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

12 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

12 hrs ago | 506 Views

African education has many surprising outcomes

13 hrs ago | 472 Views

U.S.-based Zimbabwean man pounded wife with hammer, set family house on fire

13 hrs ago | 1470 Views

'Zimbabwe churches not honest brokers'

17 hrs ago | 1628 Views

2023 increasingly looks like a lost cause for Zimbabwe opposition

17 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Mudenda to drop inept Parly chairpersons

17 hrs ago | 721 Views

Civil servants push for better salaries

17 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

21 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Detective stabbed to death

21 hrs ago | 3371 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

23 hrs ago | 1528 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days