Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Dabengwa, Tongogara, Nkomo, Chitepo why did you leave us - as Zimbabwe's hijackers even more determined to crush our country?

2 hrs ago | Views
In life we always have individuals whom we wished could have had the marvellous opportunity to have met, and even got to know on a personal level - and, certainly I am not to be left out, since I am amongst those who harbor such dreams, with the very top of my list featuring my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who is my only inspiration, saviour, and master, in whom my life is founded and grounded.

As much as I never had this grand privilege and honor to have had a personal physical encounter - with a man who walked on Earth over 2,000 years ago - nonetheless, He is still alive and powerful (being the King of kings, and Lord of lords), as He reigns over all (even above the most powerful and menacing governments and leaders), and He lives in me, thereby, enjoying a personal relationship everyday.

This, then, leaves me with other phenomenal people on my list, whose massive impact upon my life will forever be present - and, these include giants and icons of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, as Dumiso Dabengwa, Josiah Magama Tongogara, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, and Herbert Wilshire Chitepo, whose gallantry, fearlessness, and selflessness in their struggle against the brutal oppression and exploitation of the people of this country, at the hands of a plundering and increasingly racist colonial settler regime, was unmatched and enviable.

It is extremely regrettable that I never managed to rub shoulders with most of these true Sons of the Soil - two of whom, Chitepo, and Tongogara having been heinously and questionably killed (ironically, both targeted in their own motor vehicles) on 10 March 1975, and 26 December 1979, respectively, in events that, suspiciously, further entrenched a devious, power-hungry, and corrupt clique's complete control of ZANU, leading to the hijacking of the people's movement by a few, whose self-serving corrupt interests they have been more than willing to implement and safeguard through the most heinous and ruthless methods ever known to human kind.

Fortunately, through the goodness of a very dear wonderful friend, and fellow writer, I was blessed enough to fulfil one of these wishes, as I indeed, managed to be introduced to Dabengwa - whose phenomenal gentleness and enormous magnanimity did not show a man whose valour and determination to end the repression, subjugation, and suffering of the people of Zimbabwe by a handful of corrupt, cold-hearted, and brutal mercenaries, never abated from his nationalist days as a freedom fighter against the colonial settler regime, to  fighting those who had hijacked the people's revolution, and subsequently held an entire nation at ransom after independence - and, who are still in charge up to this day.

As much as my relationship with the gentle giant (who was affectionately known simply as DD) lasted only a few years, till has truly tragic death on 23 May 2019 - however, not before attaining profound knowledge and wisdom from this great man, through our frequent meetings, largely when he would call me to rendezvous in my home town of Kwekwe, on his journeys to and fro the capital Harare, and during my many visits to his base in Bulawayo.

One most outstanding lesson from this man - who never faltered in his exceptional love for his country and people, and refused to be caught up and corrupted in the trappings of power and wealth (unlike his former comrades who sold their souls to the ZANU PF hijackers, thereby willingly joining in the looting spree) - was that the cause for the people's struggle can never be compromised, neither should it be dictated by the love for selfish gains.

Which is exactly what we have been witnessing in this country's body politic - whereby, both the ruling and main opposition political parties, have callously sacrificed the love of country and people at the altar of political power and wealth expediency - whilst, the same country and people are abandoned to the hell of poverty, and daily struggles of survival, and hunger, yet the political elite play games, as they expend their energies and time on positioning themselves, and fighting, for power and influence.

Yesterday, I was chatting with a reader of my articles, who compared our country to a bus that had been hijacked by crooks, whose only interests was to steal from the people, as the bus headed for a crush - whilst, the passengers merely watched helplessly, crippled by fear.

This illustration resonated very well with me so much that, I started thinking of the uncountable instances whereby passengers, who would have survived a gruesome bus accident (resulting in the death of several people), would narrate how the driver had been visibly intoxicated, and over-speeding.

As much as such incidents are always troubling and sad, I always find myself asking, "This bus travelled from Harare, all the way to Gweru (where the accident occured), on its way to Bulawayo. So, how come these passengers - having detected the driver's drunken state, and recklessly dangerous driving, did not unite and collectively confront him, or report to relevant authorities, as they passed through such towns as Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma, and Kwekwe?

"If these passengers had not merely sat back - possibly, with some even cheering and urging on the driver - could this accident not have been averted, and the needless loss of life prevented?"

This is the same situation we are faced with today in Zimbabwe, with a country in the hands of drunken and reckless drivers - who are clearly more than determined as ever than before, to crush this country, and completely destroy our lives.

Yet, the question is, "Why are we, as the passengers of this 'bus' merely lamely watching - with some amongst us, actually cheering and urging on this madness - yet, it is clear that we are headed for a huge disaster?

"Are we (as those survivors from my earlier example) not going to tell the story of how we could see that those driving our country were drunk on the power and wealth, such that were recklessly running our nation straight into an imminent disaster, yet - for some strange reason - we just sat there, complaining amongst ourselves, as we headed for death?"

Where happened to the fortitude, determination, and fearlessness of Dabengwa, Tongogara, Nkomo, and Chitepo - who, never tolerated and cowered the brutality, repression, and exploitation of the colonial settler regime, in spite of the ruthless reprisal they were confronted with - yet, never chose to simply watch and complain amongst themselves, but actually made a valiant decision to say, "enough is enough", and stood up for themselves?

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author and speaker. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700, or Calls Only: +263782283975 / +263733399640, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: The coolest banana vendor in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Zimbabweans escape Botswana prison

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mthuli Ncube may massage his ego, and praise-worship his master, but Zimbabweans know that nothing has improved for them

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Biti vows to continue exposing graft

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Border Jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

ZNA warns of fraudsters

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Musona jets in for AFCON ties

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Bosso lose $265 000 to employee

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Ministry of education on exam classes

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

'There is no crisis to mediate in Zimbabwe,' says Sadc

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Govt probes fuel companies

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Church sticks to its guns on talks

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Govt defends varsity fees hike

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Modern NRZ increase freight 2.8 to 4.5 m tonnes by 2023' - pariah state's vision 2030 mirage

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

ZANU PF politburo member remembers the needy

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Unravelling Douglas Mwonzora's web of Zanu-PF capture

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

South Africa set to become the first African country to produce COVID-19 vaccines

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

Why is exposing suffering under MDC local authorities OK, but exposing brutalisation under Zanu-PF regime 'unpatriotic'?

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zapu dismisses Zanu-PF defection claims

11 hrs ago | 2374 Views

MDC's Kucaca Phulu slams Parly recall

11 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora ready to invest back home

11 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe's no go routes for Ngwena's motorcade.

12 hrs ago | 4157 Views

MDC died with Tsvangirai, says Gutu

12 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Nkomo's son warms up to Zapu presidency

12 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Govt probes RBZ Zimdollar fuel facility abusers

12 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabwean woman kidnaps baby in Botswana

12 hrs ago | 926 Views

MSU medical school launches stroke unit

12 hrs ago | 632 Views

RBZ, tobacco transporters strike forex deal

12 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwe invites bids for venture capital partner to set up diamond processor

12 hrs ago | 207 Views

NRZ launches strategic plan

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

'Zec funding challenges a threat to democracy'

12 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt, teachers square off

12 hrs ago | 1432 Views

2 businessmen take top cop head-on in property fight

12 hrs ago | 982 Views

Minister fires manager on the spot

12 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Zanu-PF challenges party members on Govt projects

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

81 million condoms distributed in Zimbabwe last year

12 hrs ago | 190 Views

How to wreck a political party

12 hrs ago | 511 Views

ZEC confirms new Zanu-PF legislators

12 hrs ago | 555 Views

Jail Mamombe, throw away keys

12 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Telecel seeks fresh capital for expansion

12 hrs ago | 152 Views

2 killed in over donkeys

12 hrs ago | 503 Views

Musona expected to join Warriors camp today

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

UFO sighted in Chipinge

12 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa to get first jab in Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 310 Views

Money changers camp outside shops

13 hrs ago | 814 Views

Mnangagwa in Tanzania for Magufuli memorial service

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri: To use a race card in 2021 is unacceptable. My response!

23 hrs ago | 1813 Views

How to plan and carry out a successful PR campaign

23 hrs ago | 245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days