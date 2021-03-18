Zimbabwe's vehicle licensing, registration must be devolved

Opinion / Columnist

GOVERNMENT'S recent declaration of a "national disaster" on roads is a ploy to centralise road maintenance.This is against the principle of devolution as enshrined in chapter 14 of the Constitution.Since 2008, when the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) took over vehicle licensing from local authorities, proper road maintenance and rehabilitation ceased.The state of roads deteriorated to pathetic levels even though motorists were paying vehicle licence fees.Zinara has failed motorists for the past 14 years.Under normal circumstances and according to the principle of devolution, local authorities should collect vehicle licence fees and maintain roads.The current scenario where Zinara collects money and disburses it without a framework for disbursement is not helping matters.The principle of devolution stipulates that powers should be ceded from the centre to the sub-national/tier level of government.The lower tiers of government should be given the power to make decisions and manage their resources without interference from the centre.As a disgruntled motorist, I propose that vehicle licensing and registration be devolved to provincial councils, metropolitan councils and local authorities.This promotes transparency and accountability in the use of funds being collected since sub-national structures are closer to the people and it enhances citizen inclusion and participation in development initiatives in their areas.