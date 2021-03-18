MDC Alliance stronger than ever

Opinion / Columnist

FORMER MDC-T vice-president Obert Gutu should shut up if he doesn't have anything to say.How can he say MDC died with Morgan Tsvangirai when MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa garnered 2,2 million votes in the 2018 presidential elections?This is more than what Tsvangirai got at any election.In fact, Chamisa has managed to reinvigorate the party which was in tatters.Chamisa embodies the aspirations of born-frees.That he narrowly lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2018 elections means a lot to us young people. He dared us to dream.This is contrary to Gutu's assertion that opposition politics died with Tsvangirai.I am happy sellouts such as Gutu are leaving the opposition because they were diluting it.