Opinion / Columnist
Standard Chartered joins against Covid 19 pandemic
2 hrs ago | Views
Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe has contributed USD1 million to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Oxfam for programmes providing emergency relief to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, US$500,000 has been donated to the IRC to provide healthcare supplies, infection prevention and control measures, and risk communication to communities and also another 508, 000 has been donated to Oxfam for the provision of emergency food aid to vulnerable communities.
Standard Chartered applauded their contribution to the duo programs meant for the vulnerables in our communities.
Lovemore Manatsa, Board Chairman, Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe, said:
"Standard Chartered in Zimbabwe is proud to be able to contribute to the IRC and Oxfam programmes that reach the most vulnerable people in our communities.
By working with these organisations, we are able to support the delivery of rapid and effective emergency relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Zvidzai Maburutse, Country Director, International Rescue Committee said:
"Nearly a year on from the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe is battling a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, fears of a new variant, and the devastation that tropical Cyclone Eloise has caused in recent weeks to COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures. This ‘triple threat' is endangering the lives of Zimbabwe's population.
"The IRC in Zimbabwe is working not only to prevent and respond to the spread of coronavirus within vulnerable communities, but to meet our clients' other immediate needs. Critical support from partners like Standard Chartered enables the IRC to continue its lifesaving work and ensure the safety of our staff.
Source - Shelton Muchena
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.