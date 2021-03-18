The centre is not holding in ED's government

Opinion / Columnist

It seems the centre is not holding in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new republic. What he promised people as soon as he got elected is somewhat different from the people's expectations.President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised jobs, jobs and jobs. Opening of more democratic space, industries and factories to improve the country's political, social and economy status quo.Unfortunately the President is busy involving himself in such pathetic charades of parading and meeting with defectors at State House, instead of fixing the economy through attracting both local, regional and international investors.Zanu PF already had numerical advantage over MDC-Alliance and also wants a total control of the parliament to have 100% parliamentary seats so that it can safely say there is no competetive opposition party in Zimbabwe and finally turning it into a communist society.Reducing the parliament into tea club of ZANU PF where they cannot challenge the President is a sign of quarantining democracy and breeding dictatorship. The people need leaders who will not hesitate to challenge corruption and human rights abuses.The Mnangagwa's led government seems to be failing dismally on complying with its simple obligation to respect the freedoms of expression and association enshrined in Zimbabwe's rich constitution and it's international commitments.No one is taking President Mnangagwa as a serious drinker because he is still using a straw. He is lacking commitment in whatever he is doing.When people question or talk about corruption, poor service delivery, poor health institutions and road network, they are not against the government, disloyal or lacking patriotism.They are just exercising their democratic rights and freedom of expression as enshrined in the country's laws.They must not be mistakenly taken as enemies of the state but as catalysts to opening democratic space.The opposition plays an important role in building the nation as it takes the position of a watchdog. Checks and balances must be carried out by the opposition.We continue to witness the selective enforcement of the law and has found a new breeding ground in the new republic where Makomborero Haruzivi, student leader Takudzwa Ngadziore, Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri are still incarcerated in jail and being punished for representing the voiceless. This is simply abuse of state power.The only way Mnangagwa and his crew will win the 2023 election is through banning and dismantling of MDC - Alliance which has proved to be a force to reckon with in Zimbabwe's political landscape and lastly harrassing and intimidating political activists.Email-konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter-@LeokoniWhatsApp- +27616868508