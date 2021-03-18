Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The centre is not holding in ED's government

25 secs ago | Views
It seems the centre is not holding in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new republic. What he promised people as soon as he got elected is somewhat different from the people's expectations.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised jobs, jobs and jobs. Opening of more democratic space, industries and factories to improve the country's political, social and economy status quo.

Unfortunately the President is busy involving himself in such pathetic charades of parading and meeting with defectors at State House, instead of fixing the economy through attracting both local, regional and international investors.

Zanu PF already had numerical advantage over MDC-Alliance and also wants a total control of the parliament to have 100% parliamentary seats so that it can safely say there is no competetive opposition party in Zimbabwe and finally turning it into a communist society.

Reducing the parliament into tea club of ZANU PF where they cannot challenge the President is a sign of quarantining democracy and breeding dictatorship. The people need leaders who will not hesitate to challenge corruption and human rights abuses.

The Mnangagwa's led government seems to be failing dismally on complying with its simple obligation to respect the freedoms of expression and association enshrined in Zimbabwe's rich constitution and it's international commitments.

No one is taking President Mnangagwa as a serious drinker because he is still using a straw. He is lacking commitment in whatever he is doing.

When people question or talk about corruption, poor service delivery, poor health institutions and road network, they are not against the government, disloyal or lacking patriotism.

They are just exercising their democratic rights and freedom of expression as enshrined in the country's laws.

They must not be mistakenly taken as enemies of the state but as catalysts to opening democratic space.

The opposition plays an important role in building the nation as it takes the position of a watchdog. Checks and balances must be carried out by the opposition.

We continue to witness the selective enforcement of the law and has found a new breeding ground in the new republic where Makomborero Haruzivi, student leader Takudzwa Ngadziore, Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri are still incarcerated in jail and being punished for representing the voiceless. This is simply abuse of state power.

The only way Mnangagwa and his crew will win the 2023 election is through banning and dismantling of MDC - Alliance which has proved to be a force to reckon with in Zimbabwe's political landscape and lastly harrassing and intimidating political activists.

Email-konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter-@Leokoni
WhatsApp- +27616868508

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Standard Chartered joins against Covid 19 pandemic

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

One dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Roles of fashion brands in sustainable living

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Parents besiege Chigiji primary school

4 hrs ago | 990 Views

Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 vaccine in public

5 hrs ago | 758 Views

Lorry swept away in floods, 5 feared dead

5 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Emirates increases flights to Harare and Lusaka

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Heal Zimbabwe offices besieged for being 'unpatriotic'

7 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zimbabwean woman kidnaps baby in Botswana, arrested

8 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Brief Treatise for my Beloved Sister Nomazulu Thata

8 hrs ago | 520 Views

Pothole kills 84-year-old woman

8 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Mliswa laments Phulu's exit from Parliament

8 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Mangwana has been accused of brandishin a gun while trying to evict some 70 families

8 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zanu-PF youths told to refrain from social media abuse

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Government is the main cause of 3% pass rate

10 hrs ago | 932 Views

'ZANU PF won't reform itself out of power', so why are Zimbabweans not using their own powers to push for genuine reforms?

12 hrs ago | 988 Views

US warns Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 6600 Views

'More MDC activists flocking to Zanu-PF'

14 hrs ago | 2682 Views

'Joshua Nkomo's son not a Zapu member'

14 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Tshinga Dube allays Bosso capture fears

14 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Man swindles bank clients through system malfunction

14 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Govt tightens border security ahead of Easter

14 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Massive power outage hits Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Land barons, infighting cost Zanu-PF Goromonzi South seat

14 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for taking COVID-19 jab

14 hrs ago | 654 Views

56 evicted Rusape farmers eye neighbouring farm

14 hrs ago | 661 Views

Prophet jailed 20 years for rape

14 hrs ago | 895 Views

'Zimbabwe's TB prevalence rate still high''

14 hrs ago | 122 Views

ACT-SA decries gaps in Zimbabwe's anti-graft laws

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zec keeps tight lid on by-elections

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje trial deferred to April 28

14 hrs ago | 207 Views

Bulawayo frontliners to get second vaccination

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bosso on verge of new sponsorship

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Driving schools, VID to resume operations

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Lobola row murderer challenges sentence

14 hrs ago | 887 Views

NetOne boss abandons application

14 hrs ago | 600 Views

Team to counter cyber-terrorism in pipeline

14 hrs ago | 156 Views

Musona feels Billiat's absence

14 hrs ago | 716 Views

Civil servants told to shift approach

14 hrs ago | 728 Views

1,9m hectares under maize

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mthuli Ncube starts mapping of country's district GDP

14 hrs ago | 690 Views

Record maize harvest since Land Reform Programme expected

14 hrs ago | 266 Views

Vaccination roll-out moves gear up

14 hrs ago | 203 Views

'Resolve teachers welfare or 2021 will be another wasted year'

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chamisa's officials stampede to join Zanu-PF?

14 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Mortuary attendant steals boxes of contraceptives

23 hrs ago | 1443 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days