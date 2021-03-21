Latest News Editor's Choice


It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

by Anon
3 hrs ago | Views
IT is only in Zimbabwe where a President celebrates political party defectors instead of celebrating business investments;

Where a panicky President uses the captured Judiciary and Parliament to destroy genuine opposition parties;

Where the President pretends to fight corruption, but leads his followers in the massive looting of State resources;

Where the President bans elections fearing defeat by the opposition;

Where the President creates his own opposition parties and uses State money to bankroll their activities;

Where the ruling party continuously uses persecution, abduction and murder to remain in power;

Where the President deploys soldiers to shoot and kill unarmed protesters;

Where the President evicts poor rural villagers from their ancestral land to pave way for a white farmer to grow grass;

Zimbabwe ruins!


Source - newsday
