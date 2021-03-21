Opinion / Columnist
It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV
3 hrs ago | Views
IT is only in Zimbabwe where a President celebrates political party defectors instead of celebrating business investments;
Where a panicky President uses the captured Judiciary and Parliament to destroy genuine opposition parties;
Where the President pretends to fight corruption, but leads his followers in the massive looting of State resources;
Where the President bans elections fearing defeat by the opposition;
Where the President creates his own opposition parties and uses State money to bankroll their activities;
Where the ruling party continuously uses persecution, abduction and murder to remain in power;
Where the President deploys soldiers to shoot and kill unarmed protesters;
Where the President evicts poor rural villagers from their ancestral land to pave way for a white farmer to grow grass;
Zimbabwe ruins!
Where a panicky President uses the captured Judiciary and Parliament to destroy genuine opposition parties;
Where the President pretends to fight corruption, but leads his followers in the massive looting of State resources;
Where the President bans elections fearing defeat by the opposition;
Where the President creates his own opposition parties and uses State money to bankroll their activities;
Where the ruling party continuously uses persecution, abduction and murder to remain in power;
Where the President deploys soldiers to shoot and kill unarmed protesters;
Where the President evicts poor rural villagers from their ancestral land to pave way for a white farmer to grow grass;
Zimbabwe ruins!
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.