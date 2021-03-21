MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

Opinion / Columnist

PATRIOTIC Zimbabweans must counter Zanu-PF-sponsored defections from the MDCs by relaunching a competitive and vibrant opposition under a new name and uncompromising leadership that will carry the spirit of the struggle forward.Each struggle has its own ups and downs and in this one the defections point to trying times of our struggle.There is no struggle without turncoats and sellouts.During the liberation struggle, we had the likes of James Chikerema, Abel Muzorewa, Morris Nyathi and several traditional leaders who were paid to support the Ian Smith regime, but God always sided with the oppressed.With all the sophisticated weapons, the white minority lost power to the oppressed masses.While I am frustrated by Zanu-PF's village politics of a bully who goes around starting fights or harassing peaceful cattle herders, it is time suffering Zimbabweans introspect and do things right.Zanu-PF is more concerned about retaining power at all cost, but those who have Zimbabwe at heart should stand up and reclaim their rights.Zanu-PF is taking advantage of poverty to buy desperate opposition leaders.To show that it is State-sponsored, those who are defecting are paraded at State House by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Some were long planted by State security agents, waiting for this opportunity to stage-manage an MDC implosion.The defections are motivated by the need to eat rather than solve Zimbabwe's political conundrum.With nearly all leaders who founded the MDC having decided to sell the struggle for 30 pieces of silver, I would like to salute MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa, his deputies Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube and Lynette Karenyi-Kore for remaining resolute.They have managed to keep the opposition fire burning.Those who have decided to sell out, have committed a political transgression for which they will never be forgiven.In fact, let them enjoy their last supper.The 2023 elections are around the corner, Zimbabweans will give them their deserved marching orders.They must pressure Zanu-PF for their dues because come 2023, the electorate will be wielding a machete against them.To Chamisa, Biti, Ncube and Karenyi-Kore, I say don't be shaken as the masses are on your side.