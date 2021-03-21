Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

2 hrs ago | Views
PATRIOTIC Zimbabweans must counter Zanu-PF-sponsored defections from the MDCs by relaunching a competitive and vibrant opposition under a new name and uncompromising leadership that will carry the spirit of the struggle forward.

Each struggle has its own ups and downs and in this one the defections point to trying times of our struggle.

There is no struggle without turncoats and sellouts.

During the liberation struggle, we had the likes of James Chikerema, Abel Muzorewa, Morris Nyathi and several traditional leaders who were paid to support the Ian Smith regime, but God always sided with the oppressed.

With all the sophisticated weapons, the white minority lost power to the oppressed masses.

While I am frustrated by Zanu-PF's village politics of a bully who goes around starting fights or harassing peaceful cattle herders, it is time suffering Zimbabweans introspect and do things right.

Zanu-PF is more concerned about retaining power at all cost, but those who have Zimbabwe at heart should stand up and reclaim their rights.

Zanu-PF is taking advantage of poverty to buy desperate opposition leaders.

To show that it is State-sponsored, those who are defecting are paraded at State House by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Some were long planted by State security agents, waiting for this opportunity to stage-manage an MDC implosion.

The defections are motivated by the need to eat rather than solve Zimbabwe's political conundrum.

With nearly all leaders who founded the MDC having decided to sell the struggle for 30 pieces of silver, I would like to salute MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa, his deputies Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube and Lynette Karenyi-Kore for remaining resolute.

They have managed to keep the opposition fire burning.

Those who have decided to sell out, have committed a political transgression for which they will never be forgiven.

In fact, let them enjoy their last supper.

The 2023 elections are around the corner, Zimbabweans will give them their deserved marching orders.

They must pressure Zanu-PF for their dues because come 2023, the electorate will be wielding a machete against them.

To Chamisa, Biti, Ncube and Karenyi-Kore, I say don't be shaken as the masses are on your side.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Biti and his colleagues were no longer MPs, says Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

800 companies benefit from Foreign Currency Auction

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

2 police officers killed in line of duty

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Telecoms revenue jumps eightfold

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meeting in Harare today

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on court delays

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

118 MDC MPs face Parly sanctions

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Zimbabweans against COVID-19 conspiracies

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Soldiers' wages quadrupled whilst teachers' remain stagnant' - stoking another 'military assisted transition', already long over

11 hrs ago | 2145 Views

The centre is not holding in ED's government

11 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Standard Chartered joins against Covid 19 pandemic

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

One dies in car crash

14 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Roles of fashion brands in sustainable living

15 hrs ago | 179 Views

Parents besiege Chigiji primary school

15 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Mnangagwa receives Covid-19 vaccine in public

17 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Lorry swept away in floods, 5 feared dead

17 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Emirates increases flights to Harare and Lusaka

17 hrs ago | 949 Views

Heal Zimbabwe offices besieged for being 'unpatriotic'

19 hrs ago | 1076 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days