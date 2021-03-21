Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Matebeles are not Zimbabweans

10 secs ago | Views
I  always wonder why a lot of people from Matebeleland always think Zimbabwe is theirs too. You find them busy labelling themselves as Zimbabweans, even when everything is being done to show that they are not Zimbabweans - from Gukurahundi Genocide to the denial of opportunities and marginalisation of Matebeleland. It is even worse for those who are in diaspora. Zimbabwe denied and disowned them, but they still proclaim to be Zimbabweans. I wonder what kind of foolishness this is.
They still can not get it that all this is being done because ZANU, which mooted, planned and established Zimbabwe as their thing are directly telling them (people from Matebeleland) that they do not belong.

Once again, I wish to urge our people to begin to realise that ZANU mooted & created Zimbabwe. They consider it as their thing, hence the ‘chinhu chedu' mentality. Those from Matebeleland who still think Zimbabwe is their because ZAPU/ZIPRA also fought in that, so called, ‘War of Liberation', need to start checking themselves.

The truth is simple; people from Matebeleland are NOT Zimbabweans. They are VICTIMS and Subjects of Zimbabwe. They also have rights to contest for that space which exists between Zambezi River and Limpopo Province (Matebeleland).
I must add that when ZANU committed Gukurahundi Genocide they did so as Zimbabweans. As people from Matebeleland, You were only part of it as VICTIMS. You were maimed, abused, raped, dehumanised and killed because you don't belong to Zimbabwe. But those that perpetrated those heinous crimes against humanity did so as Zimbabweans and are still in power to this day, as Zimbabweans.

Gukurahundi is, therefore, NOT their problem. It is not a Zimbabwean problem, but YOUR problem.

And so if you find any Zimbabwean who denies or defends Gukurahundi Genocide you must know that they are doing so becoz they fully understand that it was done as a collective project on their behalf. To them, it was a collective project of honour! To you it was a dehumanising one. As a result, anyone from Zimbabwe, who wishes to disown Gukurahundi Genocide should do so while standing on a clear parapet and proclaim to the whole world that they do not subscribe to everything that was done in their name. Those of us who witnessed Gukurahundi first hand always remember that besides being labelled as ‘...nhunzva tunzva' (nonentities/insects or cockroaches), we were harangued and told that the reasons we are being dehumanised was because we do not belong, and for their posterity to benefit. This was said to us everyday during those Pungwes.

It is, therefore, important for people from Matebeleland to stop expecting beneficiaries of a system to begin to sympathise with their plight. Even worse, it is foolish for our people to continue thinking that Gukurahundi Genocide is a Zimbabwean problem. It is not.

But it is a problem for the people from Matebeleland, the Victims. After all, those in the know say, ‘who feels it knows it.' Surely those who experienced it and are still feeling it do not only know it but own it. Gukurahundi is for the people of Matebeleland to solve in their own way. Otherwise, expecting an apology from those who committed those Crimes Against Humanity 30 years ago, and did not see any need for an apology then, is as stupid as it sounds!

It's time our people wake up a bit!
If for whatever reason my reflections above do not go down well with anyone or those that considered themselves to be my friends, then maybe it's time they know that I have no time for one sided friendships! They better take their friendships to hell or somewhere nearer there, and see if I care! I have always stood by what I believe in.

I am a principled Mthwakazi man.
Finish & Klaar!

by

Dr Brilliant  Sigabade Mhlanga



Source - Dr Brilliant Sigabade Mhlanga
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's' MDC implodes, Thanks to Zanu-PF

26 mins ago | 112 Views

4 die in Harare car collision

31 mins ago | 89 Views

Chamisa ditched by Alliance MP

35 mins ago | 177 Views

Fresh disorder rocks Zanu-PF

35 mins ago | 70 Views

Kabila's general flees to Zimbabwe

36 mins ago | 167 Views

Gwanda boy takes over as Delta Corporation's CEO

36 mins ago | 109 Views

Bread price up

37 mins ago | 77 Views

Warriors never travelled by road from Gaborone to Francistown

37 mins ago | 35 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri denied bail

40 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police senior officer up for firearms smuggling

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

'Zim recorded 90% decline in visitors last year,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly CPI sheds 1.19%

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mohadi is not the last, You can be the next to be hacked

6 hrs ago | 1880 Views

China slams US' terrible human rights record

7 hrs ago | 884 Views

America angry that their blue-eyed boy has been recalled by his own party

8 hrs ago | 2190 Views

'Zimbabwe elections are a waste of time and money' - many agree but for totally different reasons

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Mwonzora will not oppose Zanu-PF for the sake of opposition'

11 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Biti and his colleagues are no longer MPs, says Madhuku

11 hrs ago | 4638 Views

Tariffs commission probes schools over monopolised uniform supplies

11 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mwonzora tells Mnangagwa to depoliticise Covid-19 activities

11 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Mnangagwa's' top ally arrested in DRC

11 hrs ago | 3013 Views

Vaccine certificate will soon be a passport, says Chiwenga

11 hrs ago | 3368 Views

Houses encroaching into Joshua Nkomo Airport

11 hrs ago | 1438 Views

ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks

11 hrs ago | 887 Views

I don't even know the person who recalled me, says Pumula MP

11 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Zinara told to hand over vehicle licensing to councils

11 hrs ago | 1254 Views

'New COVID-19 variants a threat to poor African countries'

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zec rapped for arbitrarily suspending electoral activities

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

COVID-19 must not reverse gains in TB fight, says Chiwenga

11 hrs ago | 54 Views

'174 000 Zimbabwean migrants have returned home'

11 hrs ago | 706 Views

3 robbed at knife point during visit to cemetery

11 hrs ago | 882 Views

How Africa lost billions to cyber criminals in 2020

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

MDC defectors should enjoy last supper

11 hrs ago | 1363 Views

It's only in Zim where a President parades defectors on TV

11 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mafu warns of Zebra kicks

11 hrs ago | 785 Views

'Innscor revenue to rise 395%'

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Katsande waits on Chiefs

11 hrs ago | 443 Views

Prof Zandile Moyo appointed Gwanda State University VC

11 hrs ago | 512 Views

Chiwenga impressed by vaccination turnout

11 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors arrive in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 460 Views

Fresh milk shortage hits major retail stores

11 hrs ago | 657 Views

Missing taxi driver found dead near Falcon College

11 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Matabeleland provinces face low registered voters

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

Covid-19 disrupts TB address progress

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chamisa ally secretly gets Mnangagwa organised Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

11 hrs ago | 1258 Views

MDC's poor appreciation of economy rears its ugly head

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Trade Fair moved to December

11 hrs ago | 468 Views

Armoury officer in guns smuggling case

11 hrs ago | 798 Views

Lack of capacity hampers Zimbabwe exports

11 hrs ago | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days