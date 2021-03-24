Latest News Editor's Choice


Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

Male politicians in Zimbabwe are measured and judged by their love affairs. Morgan Tsvangirai was questioned on his love for women and hoping from one relationship to the next. Robert Mugabe was questioned over his relationship with Grace Mugabe while Sally Mugabe was still alive.

Recently Kembo Mohadi had to resign from his post as Vice President due to sexual scandals.

Do we measure women politicians against the same standards we set for male politicians?

In 2015 then Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Oppah Muchinguri declared that she had found new love and paraded her husband Bishop Anthony Kashiri

Oppah Muchinguri announced that she was customarily married to a Pentecostal clergyman, Bishop Anthony Kashiri, making her "Mai Mufundisi". The two were believed to have dated for some time, but they did all they could to keep the relationship a secret to avoid unnecessary publicity.

Cde Muchinguri flaunted her new-found love around at Mutare Polytechnic during the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting at Headlands Hall where thousands of Zanu-PF supporters from Headlands Constituency had converged to petition the party leadership to expel their representative in the National Assembly, Cde Didymus Mutasa, from the party and Parliament.

That was the last that we saw or heard of Bishop Anthony Kashiri the Apple of Oppah Muchinguri's eye. Bishop Anthony Kashiri didn't appear at any function or event with Oppah Muchinguri since the Mutare Poly meeting.


Today Oppah Muchinguri is the Minister of Defence and is known as Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri. It begs the question are they still married, are they still together or has Oppah Muchinguri found a new love?

The absence of Bishop Kashiri has fuelled speculation that Oppah Muchinguri is single again and searching for a new love.  

We need to hold all politicians to account for their morality or the lack thereof.

Society has a strong moral bias against the behaviour of male politicians yet we ignore the same standards when it comes to female politicians.

The media will write stories about General Chiwenga's divorce, the media will pounce on Mohadi divorce stories or any other male politician. Female politicians such as Oppah Muchinguri's marriages and divorce won't make headlines because we measure male and female politicians using different standards.

Oppah Muchinguri needs to come out in the open and tell the people of Manicaland if she is divorced, the same way she came out in the open and announced her marriage at a ZANU PF event.

John Chibuwa
Manicaland


Source - John Chibuwa
