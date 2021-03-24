Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Reshuffle now a must to move Zimbabwe beyond Covid-19

2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's government under the leadership of President ED Mnangagwa has faced enormous challenges in the short period it has been steering the national agenda. With the events of 2017 ushering in a new dispensation the smell of change in the air created high expectations for a new lease of life on the political, economic and social fronts. Optimism of a new Zimbabwe under the mantra of "Zimbabwe Open for Business" struck the right codes for embracing global opportunities. In reality the slogan was a positional statement for a nation that was already open for business in the face of the vast Zimbabwean diaspora army of professionals that has amassed across the globe over the years in search of the good and great opportunities that the world may offer. The optimism of November 2017 soon turned sour as the leadership of the MDC opted to nail the plight of the nation on the cross with punitive sanctions they campaigned for across the western world. The USA put a law to cement the suffering of Zimbabweans under ZIDERA. With this development a series of ugly scenes and machinations of darkness began to unfold. A campaign of a scorched earth policy became a cardinal policy for the opposition and other neo-colonial agents of disinformation and misinformation to discredit the government of Zimbabwe.

The recall of Tendai Biti exposed the American Agenda against Zimbabwe. There is a Shona saying which is translated as " if you want to know the owner of the dog beat it" once Biti was touched America came running with threats and threats.

That aside Zimbabwe looks forward and will never rely or dream of any reasonable help from America.
So, in the main President Mnangagwa's tray is spilling with challenges and it is time to act as a true revolutionary to stamp out the tide of challenges and national attacks on various fronts.

2018 General Election Mischief
In line with the constitutional provisions elections were held in July 2018. It goes without saying that despite the insults and threats of the opposition, these were by far the safest elections in the history of a democratic Zimbabwe. Political campaigns were largely free and with no loss of lives. However, throughout the campaign the leader of the main opposition, Mr Nelson Chamisa the chief agent for American neo-colonial expansion and Mr Tendai Biti threatened that the country will be ungovernable if they did not win. They also made claims of truckloads of money that America provides for a government he would lead. While the government took the utterances lightly, the reality was more chilling. As election results were being counted and announced the opposition chose to mobilise civil disobedience and disruption of life for the people on 1 August 2018, a day after elections. Harare, the hotbed of the violence saw use of firearms resulting on the loss of lives of five people. As if that was not enough, further paralysing actions and destruction of property ensured. Another incident that saw people lose lives took place in January 2019. In all these damaging developments Nelson Chamisa has not apologized, but remains a powerful voice of dissent. The arrogance of Nelson is an attempt to draw America into the politics of Zimbabwe to justify the hidden agenda for accessing natural resources.

STAGED ABDUCTIONS
The persistent strategy of manipulating the government into undemocratic actions has been relentless. The last three years have seen several staged abductions to fuel the social media with fake news in order to paint the government as diabolic and undemocratic. The nation has been gripped with fear as news filtered the various social platform with the "extreme evil" supposed at the behest of the government. Several leaders of the opposition and their partners in misinformation and disinformation have crowned themselves high priests of evil to destroy the government. There has as been a lot of unpalatable reporting in the social media which has been damaging to the country. Some the stories were meant to create division within the government and the part and also influence international opinion so that sanctions are tightened in order to strangle the government. While the spate of staged demonstrations has gone the government needs a strategy to end these retrogressive tactics.

Political Instability in Zanu PF
By design or by default there is a semblance of instability within the revolutionary party. The impression of a fight for power by groups in support of one group or another has attracted unwanted publicity that has provided a feast for the opposition. It is damaging when such rumours or misinformation are not confronted and an official position is given. The biggest problem is to allow second hand information to become the basis for decision making or treating others. We are witnessing sponsored hatred or chaos unfold. What stops the leaders from sitting around a table threshing out modalities, instead of allowing rumours to be manufactured and blossom into a truth as leaders act them. It is important that the president's briefing on political issues is corroborated by accurate intelligence, lest the highest office on the land could be used to advance factional agendas. Instead of dealing with the real national issues the rumours divert attention to flimsy issues, but at the same time they damage the government.

The National Challenge is Huge
So it is clear from the stories making the headlines and from the intelligence and government reports that Zimbabwe faces multitudes of challenges. It needs to be stated clearly, Zimbabwe faces challenges, Zimbabwe is not poor, but its people are skilled but poor. The greatest poverty bedevilling Zimbabwe today is leadership initiative. Zimbabwe can turn a corner like many other countries. Over the years there are many case studies that show how a nation can be transformed. We are not short of examples with China, South Korea, Rwanda and UAE to name just a few. The infrastructure is in tatters, why not use the public private partnership and BOOT to build or repair the infrastructure. Why not also utilise the diaspora network as a source of funding through a National Development Foundation into which people can commit resources on special terms. The security of the country is threatened by the seeming squabbling. The education system needs revisiting to align with the trajectory for new challenges and national plans. Politics needs healing and alignment with the national challenges. An ideological re-engineering is a necessity. With forty years of independence behind us, we cannot remain in the mould of the 1980's. The call is to shape the ideology in line with the dictates of the new world. Many of the problems have been presided upon by government ministers and senior civil servants over the years. For some ministers and official this is normal. It is time for a radical shake up and strategize.
 
The New Order Arise
President ED Mnangagwa would do well to ruthlessly shake up the situation on every front. With parliamentary majority in parliament and an opposition in quandary smart move should make the opposition an inconvenience to the national political agenda. The call on the president is for a radical reshuffle of ministers, presidential advisory group and top government officials to remove the inertia that has crept in. A robust consultation is a necessity. At the same time action should be taken swiftly without delay. Many of the problems and attempts to manipulate the president will disappear with a reshuffle. Some ministers are beginning to think that they are God fathers. They have stayed for long in one ministry and not doing anything visible. A serious reshuffle will be in order.

This is the time the party must adjust and align the laws. The constitutional amendments can be implemented without any complication since Zanu PF has the majority. It is paramount that the president acts with speed to run with the shift from the ravages of Covid 19.

The gossiping ministers should be put in place. The nation should indeed be guided to prosperity.

The president must be applauded for captaining the country during the COVID pandemic. Nobody gave us a chance but here we are.


Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The economic toll of Covid-19 on Zimbabwe has deepened energy poverty

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

6 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

6 hrs ago | 377 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

6 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

6 hrs ago | 541 Views

University students die in road accident

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

6 hrs ago | 377 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

12 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

12 hrs ago | 492 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

12 hrs ago | 6269 Views

Standard Bank named Best Bank in Africa

12 hrs ago | 305 Views

Matemadanda demoted?

15 hrs ago | 7573 Views

Two Bindura University students die in road accident

15 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Chiwenga speaks on deaths of fellow generals

18 hrs ago | 6355 Views

Chinese firm snatches lucrative aviation deal

18 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Disruptive chaos rages at Harare city

18 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Augur Investments dismisses land theft scandal

18 hrs ago | 652 Views

WHO clears controversy surrounding Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

18 hrs ago | 2326 Views

Fears of third wave as complacency sets in

18 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Understanding the Zimbabwe economy

18 hrs ago | 694 Views

Chicken products prices to soar

19 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Oil barons take Zera boss to task

19 hrs ago | 920 Views

Sables to end World Cup wait

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby United

19 hrs ago | 169 Views

Natpharm reverses tender nullification

19 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mpilo gets state-of-the-art gadgets

19 hrs ago | 408 Views

Government tightens security over Easter

19 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mupfumi sues Zanu-PF members for US$200 000

19 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Bunjira slammed for spreading 'falsehoods'

19 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Commuters beg for return of private transport operators

19 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zanu-PF has nothing to do with recalls

19 hrs ago | 302 Views

Loga chooses Perfect match

19 hrs ago | 998 Views

Biti bitten by that which he went hunting for

19 hrs ago | 904 Views

MDC devises new ways of milking Harare

19 hrs ago | 384 Views

Man butchers wife over soft drink

19 hrs ago | 923 Views

7 Prince Edward High School pupils test positive for Covid-19

19 hrs ago | 389 Views

Woman weeps in court

19 hrs ago | 1072 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days