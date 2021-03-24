Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Executive failing corruption fight

7 secs ago | Views
ROSA Parks is not just a name in the United States. She is a torchbearer when it comes to civil rights movements. Parks one day decided not to give her seat to a white person in a public bus.

A moment of defiance that remains etched in United States history of blacks fighting for equality.

The United States has a dark history when it comes to race relations. The world is still in shock after a white police officer killed George Floyd by choking him in a public square in May last year. Today, the Black Lives Matter movement has received support from most sporting codes across the world.

Fighting a nation's demons is a herculean task. It is made harder because many leaders are not ready for change. Change is a word many use for political campaigning but are not ready to implement. Soon after getting power, they claw back to their familiar territory.

Zimbabwe has its demons too and the biggest of them is corruption, embezzlement of public funds and outright abuse of authority by leaders. This has been a blot on the country's history with no less than one major scandal every decade and for some good measure, the main actors are the same.

Notable among the scandals are the Grain Marketing Board grain scandal when the country woke up to empty silos. The minister in charge then Kumbirai Kangai (may his soul rest in peace) got away with it and lived to tell the tale. At the close of the first decade of independence, Zimbabwe had the Willowgate scandal. A scandal that sucked in Cabinet ministers who were behaving like car dealers, taking advantage of shortage of cars on the market.

Two of the big names embroiled in the scandal are the now Foreign Affairs minister Frederick Shava and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda. The lesson to the young and old is unmistakable - corruption pays.

The 1990's witnessed two major scandals - the abuse of War Victims Compensation Fund, and Civil Servants Housing Scheme. Many senior public officials were declared above 70% disability and given monetary compensation. The man at the centre was the late Chenjerai Hunzvi. He examined most of the beneficiaries and was rewarded with a ministerial post soon after the 2002 presidential election.

In the 2000s, we witnessed the Reserve Bank Farm Mechanisation Programme where resettled farmers were given tractors and other farming implements in a purported loan scheme. By 2015, we were told the debt had been assumed by the State through the Reserve Bank Debt Assumption Act. In simpler terms, the State bought and gave public leaders and other politically-exposed persons capital equipment for free and the taxpayers will carry the can.

In the last five years, Zimbabwe has dealt with the Dema Diesel Power plant and Command Agriculture scandals. These deals were concluded without going to tender. They were implemented without any feasibility studies and like the past scandals, the taxpayer will once again carry the burden while the politicians smile all the way to the bank.

In all this darkness and during the women's month - it is important to celebrate Zimbabwe's under-appreciated heroine Mildred Chiri. As the country's Auditor-General, she has shown light in the deep, dark crevices of financial impropriety by the Executive and public officers.

Year in year out, Chiri diligently and consistently produces audited statements of parastatals and government departments. She is doing a sterling job but each year she is let down by Parliament of Zimbabwe and the Executive. More often than not her reports are left to gather dust on the shelves, never read and her recommendations conveniently disregarded.

Chiri's work has been in vain. Some of the statutory bodies that are meant to fight graft like the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Special Anti-Corruption Unit
and Police Commercial Crimes Unit have never dared to read these audit reports. It could be a deliberate move or it is a result of a direct instruction from the Executive.

However, my worry is the ineptitude of Parliament in fighting graft. There are two issues that needs pondering - we either have incompetent MPs or these MPs are simply errant boys for the Executive and would, therefore, not upset the applecart.

Over the years, because of the toxic politics in the country, the majority of MPs are more concerned about being brawny than brainy. Competency and meritocracy are words that are missing in political parties' dictionaries. Democracy has been failing us. Many MPs cannot read and understand Chiri's audit reports despite that they are written in simple English.

The Public Accounts, Land and Agriculture, and the Budget and Finance parliamentary committees have been riddled with factionalism, infantile quarrels and at worst outright attempts to make the committees dysfunctional. It is a sad reality that Chiri's audit reports, therefore, become just pieces of paper not taken seriously by any relevant authority.

Chiri is just but one of the women leaders who have been failed by the system. A sad picture of how the State has failed to protect, promote and praise work by women. We are a country that has fallen into doing the motions of political correctness but with no regard to do the right thing.

In celebrating the women's month, Zimbabwe could do better by fighting corruption that is draining the national fiscus. It would also be a true appreciation of a public servant who has, despite the adverse conditions in the country, consistently done her work far from the media, not seeking personal glory but the development of the country.

Any further disregard of Chiri's audit reports by Parliament and the Executive confirms the fear that the State has been captured by parasitic and vulture capitalists. Chiri has done her bit and the elephant in the room - corruption - has to be confronted now. Let the Executive nail its colours to the mast on corruption.

-----
Paidamoyo Muzulu is a journalist based in Harare. He writes here in his personal capacity.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zec must lift ban on by-elections

2 mins ago | 2 Views

We remained focused: Musona

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Mhlophe, Sibanda lock horns over Bosso top seat

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Binga Chief Sikalenge dies

15 mins ago | 4 Views

BCC resumes water-rationing after power outage

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Bus operators engage govt over 'rogue' touts

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Man batters wife to death

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Date set for Premier Soccer League kick-off

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Bulawayo car thief arrested

18 mins ago | 8 Views

VID resumes operations

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Illegal gold panners unleash reign of terror in Mat South, Mberengwa

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso legends speak out on 1976 player defection

19 mins ago | 9 Views

No vaccination certificate, no drink at the pub

50 mins ago | 115 Views

Tight security over Easter

51 mins ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF acts on errant DCCs

52 mins ago | 41 Views

Female armed robber shot dead, 7 nabbed

53 mins ago | 128 Views

Girl (4) dies from hot cooking oil burns

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Senior journalist up for his appetite on another man

2 hrs ago | 612 Views

Matemadanda fired for 'verbal diarrhoea decimating MDC A' - demand now is for credible opposition

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

The Zimparks, Lake Kariba Fisheries Research Institute (LKFRI) has launched small-scale fisheries (SSF) project that support loc

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Reshuffle now a must to move Zimbabwe beyond Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 1219 Views

The economic toll of Covid-19 on Zimbabwe has deepened energy poverty

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mwonzora's MDC takes over Chamisa's MDC Alliance name?

15 hrs ago | 3694 Views

Why are we not holding councils to account?

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

Police deploy at crime hotspots

15 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Gweru hires private firms to fix streetlights, water infrastructure

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Bosso shed light on Madinda deal

15 hrs ago | 1051 Views

'Courts should help end domestic violence'

15 hrs ago | 124 Views

HCC employees petition Sacu over fugitive boss

15 hrs ago | 370 Views

Chideme calls it quits at ZUJ

15 hrs ago | 220 Views

Sex-for-healing scandal

15 hrs ago | 831 Views

Woman pulls hubby's manhood as punishment for dumping her

15 hrs ago | 639 Views

Angry Mnangagwa lashes Zanu-PF bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe can bust sanctions

15 hrs ago | 498 Views

Border corruption distresses minister

15 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Zimbabwe airports need refurbishment'

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Employment council sues minister Mavima

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Harare woman in trouble for bedding minor

15 hrs ago | 989 Views

University students die in road accident

15 hrs ago | 316 Views

Botswana tried to weaponise Covid-19 against Zimbabwe Warriors?

15 hrs ago | 620 Views

Obert Mpofu and wife receive Covid-19 jab

21 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Chirumanzi DDC faces suspension over food inputs

21 hrs ago | 543 Views

Oppah Muchinguri divorced?

21 hrs ago | 7569 Views

Standard Bank named Best Bank in Africa

21 hrs ago | 324 Views

Matemadanda demoted?

24 hrs ago | 8460 Views

Two Bindura University students die in road accident

24 hrs ago | 2393 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days