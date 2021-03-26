'MDC A will not disclose its WIRE strategies' - another rigged 2023 election to test that, how foolish

Opinion / Columnist

MDC Alliance is gearing up for the upcoming 2023 national elections although it is clear not even one democratic reform would have been implemented since the last elections. The party's leader, Nelson Chamisa was not concerned about that!"We will not discuss and disclose our strategies on social media platforms. We are serious about our next steps," Chamisa reportedly answered when he was asked about going into yet another election with no reforms."If you want to understanding our value just check how our opponents are panicking and misbehaving."Zimbabwe is in this economic and political mess with 50% of the country's population now living in abject poverty and the education and health care services have all but completely collapsed after decades of being starved of funds. And as long as the country remains a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical thugs who have rigged elections to stay in power.After 41 years being stuck in this hell-hole the country desperately needs a clearly, workable, fool-proof, tried and tested plan A, with backup plans B and C, mapping out how the nation is finally going to ending this curse of rigged elections and the pariah state. The last thing this nation should accept is yet another unconventional solution of which we, the people at the coal face of it all, are not permitted to know but expected to blindly follow and hope for the best!MDC leaders have had 21 years, 5 of which in the GNU, to bring about the democratic changes the nation has been dying for. They had their best opportunity to do so during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Sadly, they sold-out and failed to implement even one reform in the five years.Ever since the failed GNU, MDC leaders have participated in flawed and illegal elections on the basis the party had devised Winning In Rigged Elections (WIRE) strategies. The party has always refused to disclose what these strategies were but, most notably, none of the strategies have ever worked because Zanu PF was always won the elections.It has become as clear as daylight, that the WIRE strategies are feeble excuses why MDC leaders keep participating in these flawed and illegal elections knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging and they were helpless to stop the rigging.What the nation wants to know is what is being done to end this curse of rigged elections and bad governance! After 41 years of rigged elections we what free, fair and credible elections; that is not too much to ask!The reason why MDC A and the rest in the opposition camp have participated in the flawed elections is because Zanu PF has been giving away a few gravy train seats to entice the opposition to participate. It is these bait seats the opposition are after.By participating in these flawed elections, the opposition gave the process credibility and gave the vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy.So, both Zanu PF and the MDC leaders have gained something from these flawed elections. It is the ordinary Zimbabweans who have lost everything since they have been left stuck with Zanu PF in power and the consequences of Zimbabwe being a pariah state!The way out of this economic and political mess has been staring us in the face all along – implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. Just because Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friend took their eyes off the ball and failed to implement even one reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU does not meaning no one else can implement the reforms much less that the reforms are no longer required.Of course, there is no chance of Zanu PF implementing any reforms before the 2023 elections or ever. Why would Mnangagwa and company reform themselves out of office, especially when they know they are guaranteed to get legitimacy from the guaranteed participation of the opposition in the flawed elections.The party failed to explain why it has, unilaterally, abandoned the universally acknowledged strategy of implementing the reforms in favour of the downright idiotic tactic out-rigging Zanu PF, given the latter's a well-oiled vote rigging juggernaut! The nation is not interested in these WIRE strategies because everyone is sick and tired of rigged elections; they just want this problem sorted and not kicked down the road!The people have watched with a sense of foreboding and despair the events that has torn MDC A apart; the people can see the root causes of the implosion are self-inflicted blunders.There is no denying MDC A has lost a lot of political credibility; as has MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora and other opposition parties!There is no doubt that Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies will be going into the 2023 elections with not even one token reform in place. No doubt MDC A and the usual opposition suspects will participate in the flawed elections, fighting over the few gravy train seats on offer. The political question that must be nagging President Mnangagwa is Can Zanu PF get away with another rigged elections given MDC A and company have lost political credibility?"MDC A will not disclose its WIRE strategies!" So, the nation is having yet another 2023 elections, rigged, just to test MDC A's revised WIRE strategies! How foolish is that!