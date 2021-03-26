Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Matemadanda Axing: Facts and Assumptions

31 secs ago | Views


By 
He answers to the name Matemadanda, which when translated to English entails chopping a log. 

The has been a lot of speculations surrounding the ironic axing of former ZANUPF National Political commissar in question, Victor Matemadanda; whose political demotion has been widely celebrated by his foes. 

According to sources in the revolutionary  Party, the former  Deputy  Minister of Defense and Zanu PF chairman for Commissariat Victor Matemadanda was fired for the following reasons:

It is alleged that He  (Matemadanda) was the chief culprit in fanning factionalism within the party and was becoming too ambitious, by manipulating party structures to position himself ahead of the 2023 elections.

He is also reportedly a victim of an inter-regional factional war, a royal rumble scenario involving a sect of Mnangagwa's allies from his home province of Midlands. 

A source that spoke to this reporter  said Matemadanda was fired probably because he had mobilised a group within Midlands, calling themselves the Gokwe boys as they were trying to bring down the July Moyo and Owen Ncube who are also forces to reckon with regarding  the Midlands political matrix. 

"These(working with Matemadanda) include Larry Mavima (Midlands Provincial Affairs minister), Daniel Mackenzie (Zanu PF provincial chairman for Midlands) and Zanu PF youth chairman for Midlands Edmore Samambwa, among others.

They called themselves Gokwe Boys and their mission was to destroy Minister of local government July Moyo and  Mudha Minister of state security Owen Ncube (Muda) so that they become cry babies to Mnangagwa.

They considered themselves as super Lacoste, more important than others. They are also chief liers of Midlands who were cooking up fake  stories to create a divide between the two and Mnangagwa.

Matemadanda is also accused of having bin big-headed and not respecting senior party officials deployed at the  Zanu PF headquarters like Obert Mpofu, Patrick Chinamasa and others"

There were many reports against Matemadanda over the party's chaotic DCC election polls last year, the manner in which he handled the polls which resulted in violence in some provinces did not please some party officials.

The ruling party was reportedly unhappy with his utterances that embarrassed the party in the eyes of the international community that includes stating that the ruling party is decimating the opposition and they will not surrender this country.

Matemadanda also angered the ruling party when he hosted some people from Mujuru and G40 during his graduation luncheon.He is also being suspected to be the one leaking secretive information about the ZANU PF party to hostile news agencies said a top official in ZANU PF Midlands province.

Source - Shelton Muchena
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

US based Zimbabwean businessman shortlisted among 100 world innovators

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zanu PF's Alum Mpofu dies

3 hrs ago | 1396 Views

N-tsek, Bafana Bafana fails to qualify for Afcon 2021

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

Ramaphosa using cabinet reshuffle to sideline Magashule

7 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act to Zanu-PF big wheels

7 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Govt sweats over situation in schools

7 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Mthuli Ncube refuses to increase cash withdrawal limits

7 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Fears of another Bulawayo diarrhoea outbreak

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Johnfart Sibanda elected new Bosso chair

7 hrs ago | 693 Views

EcoSure beefs up its services, rolls out tents and ablutions as add-ons

10 hrs ago | 395 Views

'MDC A will not disclose its WIRE strategies' - another rigged 2023 election to test that, how foolish

10 hrs ago | 755 Views

Farmers do not be a sitting duck to fraudsters

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

An open letter to Victor Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 1909 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga blasts Makandiwa over 'mark of the devil' vaccine

11 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Prophet goes insane after 3-day prayer on mountain

12 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Matemadanda now a toothless bulldog

15 hrs ago | 3827 Views

Chamisa drops new party hint

16 hrs ago | 3949 Views

Khupe turns heat on Mwonzora

16 hrs ago | 3767 Views

Matemadanda was becoming too ambitious

16 hrs ago | 3225 Views

Villagers decry eviction threats

16 hrs ago | 658 Views

Mwonzora, Mnangagwa onslaught against MDC Alliance leaves democracy in peril

16 hrs ago | 727 Views

Covid-19 widens Zimbabwe's digital divide

16 hrs ago | 200 Views

Recalling MPs an assault on democracy

16 hrs ago | 150 Views

Tremors shake Old Mutual SA after ZSE clampdown

16 hrs ago | 768 Views

Massive bloc thrusts Zimra under spotlight

17 hrs ago | 601 Views

Loga speaks about juju

17 hrs ago | 669 Views

Tongogara appointed executive secretary of ZACC

17 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zinasu's Ngadziore freed on $5,000 bail

17 hrs ago | 261 Views

Granny dies in freak accident

17 hrs ago | 752 Views

NRZ collapse was avoidable, says Alvord Mabena

17 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials under fresh scrutiny

17 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zimbabwe to issue Covid-19 'passport'

17 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Compressed syllabus introduced in schools

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

Warriors out to finish the job against Chipolopolo

17 hrs ago | 466 Views

Bulawayo wetlands houses saved

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

BCC struggles to provide water to residents

17 hrs ago | 119 Views

Violent death in Emganwini

17 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zimbabwe starts vaccinating prisoners

17 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bosso members finally get to choose chairman, secretary, committee member

17 hrs ago | 118 Views

75% of Bulawayo roads in bad state

17 hrs ago | 158 Views

MPs, teachers fraudulently access Covid-19 funds

17 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

17 hrs ago | 508 Views

Bumper harvest to save US$200m

17 hrs ago | 94 Views

Oil deal strategic, says Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 422 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days