Matemadanda Axing: Facts and Assumptions

Opinion / Columnist

ByHe answers to the name Matemadanda, which when translated to English entails chopping a log.The has been a lot of speculations surrounding the ironic axing of former ZANUPF National Political commissar in question, Victor Matemadanda; whose political demotion has been widely celebrated by his foes.According to sources in the revolutionary Party, the former Deputy Minister of Defense and Zanu PF chairman for Commissariat Victor Matemadanda was fired for the following reasons:It is alleged that He (Matemadanda) was the chief culprit in fanning factionalism within the party and was becoming too ambitious, by manipulating party structures to position himself ahead of the 2023 elections.He is also reportedly a victim of an inter-regional factional war, a royal rumble scenario involving a sect of Mnangagwa's allies from his home province of Midlands.A source that spoke to this reporter said Matemadanda was fired probably because he had mobilised a group within Midlands, calling themselves the Gokwe boys as they were trying to bring down the July Moyo and Owen Ncube who are also forces to reckon with regarding the Midlands political matrix."These(working with Matemadanda) include Larry Mavima (Midlands Provincial Affairs minister), Daniel Mackenzie (Zanu PF provincial chairman for Midlands) and Zanu PF youth chairman for Midlands Edmore Samambwa, among others.They called themselves Gokwe Boys and their mission was to destroy Minister of local government July Moyo and Mudha Minister of state security Owen Ncube (Muda) so that they become cry babies to Mnangagwa.They considered themselves as super Lacoste, more important than others. They are also chief liers of Midlands who were cooking up fake stories to create a divide between the two and Mnangagwa.Matemadanda is also accused of having bin big-headed and not respecting senior party officials deployed at the Zanu PF headquarters like Obert Mpofu, Patrick Chinamasa and others"There were many reports against Matemadanda over the party's chaotic DCC election polls last year, the manner in which he handled the polls which resulted in violence in some provinces did not please some party officials.The ruling party was reportedly unhappy with his utterances that embarrassed the party in the eyes of the international community that includes stating that the ruling party is decimating the opposition and they will not surrender this country.Matemadanda also angered the ruling party when he hosted some people from Mujuru and G40 during his graduation luncheon.He is also being suspected to be the one leaking secretive information about the ZANU PF party to hostile news agencies said a top official in ZANU PF Midlands province.