Matemadanda must self-introspect

Dear Victor Matemadanda,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and believe that you are enjoying every minute of your heartbeat.
I know that you are a "real" war veteran and son of the soil.
I know in comradeship you fought side by side with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and proved that you were such a very powerful cadre, hence they appointed you Defence deputy minister under the new dispensation. I know it was done out of merit and not patronage or clansmaship. You are a very competent somebody.

I hear naysayers and mafikizolos calling you all sorts of names saying the foul-mouthed Matemadanda who always picks fights with the opposition has been thrown under the bus by the very person he helped in the removal of the late former President Robert Mugabe in the November 2017 coup.

I tried to connect the dots on the reason why the President relieved you of your duties in the revolutionary party and the reason was not satisfying. I was left shocked to hear that you were incompetent. Why did he assign an incompetent leader like you? I also doubt his competency as well.

I pray for you as you take on your new ambassadorial post in Mozambique. Yours is a promotion not a demotion as you come at par in pecks with the likes of James Maridadi.

I vividly remember that other day when you were poisoned and survived by a whisker. These people hate you and they do not want to see you rising politically.

I have been to Mozambique, it is such a good country which is bubbling with peace, serve for these Islamic disturbances in Cabo Delgado. Their politics is different from ours which is full of hate. You are going to learn a lot from them.

My advice is that go and hold yourself than become a political rabble-rouser and motormouth which you had become known for here in Zimbabwe. Don't try to interfere with their domestic affairs.

Before you go, make sure that you go through some etiquettes on how to hold such a post so that you won't be found wanting again. I trust you are going to make it.

During the old dispensation, Mugabe also fired you and when you see two different coaches taking turns to fire you, that means you must self -introspect and correct the mistakes. Zimbabwe does not belong to the war veterans only or Zanu-PF.

Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days