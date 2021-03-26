Latest News Editor's Choice


Fuel taxes will prevent tollgate Anarchy

ANARCHY now reigns on all Zimbabwe highway tollgates affecting all the roads that lead to the country's cities. On average a trip from Bulawayo to Harare  is taking an extra 2 hours to reach one's destination due to massive inefficiencies being experienced at the over tollgates.

It is evident that ZINARA and INTERTOLL are failing to manage these tollgates and at the expense of the motoring public.

Productive time is being lost by motorists in stationary queues, whilst hapless tollgate staff are left to face the wrath of the frustrated motorist.

The lame excuses that ZINARA/INTERTOLL give are now desperate admissions of incompetence, yet there are alternatives to addressing this challenge.

One way is to introduce tollgate taxes at the point of fueling up one's car rather than levying fees only on highways.

 This is one of the more effective and efficient ways of collecting revenue from all motorists and would definitely increase government's revenue collections.

This, in my opinion, is the easiest solution to revenue collections and will definitely increase ZINARA's revenue because no one will be spared, since every motor vehicle needs fuel to be on the country's roads.

If you need me to elaborate please do not hesitate to contact me on +263772278161 or jmutisi@gmail.com


Source - Engineer Jacob kudzayi Mutisi
