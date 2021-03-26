Opinion / Columnist

WITH the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Zimbabwe should soon be preparing for by-elections to fill in parliamentary and council vacancies created following the recall of MDC Alliance MPs and councillors by the MDC-T.Zanu-PF, MDC-T and MDC Alliance and any other parties have an opportunity to measure their popularity.I am aware though that MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has already indicated that his party will contest the elections as MDC Alliance, claiming that the MDC-T is the leader of the electoral pact which created the alliance.It may have skipped Mwonzora that since one of the MDC Alliance partners, Transform Zimbabwe has disengaged, there is no longer a pact to talk about.Zimbabweans must never be distracted from the original intentions of the formation of the MDC which was and should remain to be the liberation of the country from corrupt and ruthless Zanu-PF leadership.It may have taken long to achieve that, partly because there are some who joined the party for personal gain.The struggle should never be about personal gain and when leaders start to heroworship oppressors, people will read between the lines, connect the dots and see for themselves the sincerity of Mwonzora and his acolytes in MDC-T.It appears Mwonzora is going the same route as the late former President Robert Mugabe and Zanu-PF.Word has it that he is scared of ruffling feathers with the hope that the system will protect him from the alleged abuse of party funds in the run-up to the MDC-T congress last year.MDC-T got the funds from government as part of the Political Parties (Finance) Act allocation.However, the people will prevail! The proof lies in the byelections to be held soon.It's is a fact that by-elections will cut Mwonzora to size.